FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA (April 1, 2020) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Dakota Dental Association (NDDA) and local dental societies are encouraging dental offices throughout North Dakota to implement the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control, the American Dental Association, state and federal authorities. Each dental practice across the state faces difficult decisions on how to handle the pandemic and this response offers guidance and serves as part of NDDA’s unwavering commitment to the overall health and well-being of patients and their families and health care workers on the front line.
To keep patients safe, the NDDA has recommended temporarily postponing non-urgent dental care. Dentists across the state will be available for patients who have emergency dental needs. If patients need assistance, they should call the dental office’s emergency phone number or leave a voicemail indicating they need urgent care. Additionally, dental specialists are available to provide urgent care.
The dental community adheres to the highest standards of disinfection and sterilization in our practices in order to ensure the safety of our patients. “We are doing all we can to help limit the chances for community spread of COVID-19 and conserving personal protective equipment,” Dr. Steven Deisz, NDDA representative, said. “With the help of the Department of Health and the North Dakota Board of Dental Examiners, we continue to monitor the ever-changing situation and will keep our members across the state updated on new developments to ensure that each dental office can make decisions on how to proceed while keeping patients, staff and our communities safe.”
“It is a great privilege to be part of the dental community in North Dakota and together, North Dakota can successfully navigate these challenging times,” Deisz said. For more information, please go to www.smilenorthdakota.org or contact your dentist.