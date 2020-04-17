Democratic-NPL U.S. House candidate Zach Raknerud will host a virtual town hall this weekend.
The event will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. Saturday from Raknerud's Facebook and YouTube pages.
Participants will be able to ask questions, make campaign contributions or request a song from the virtual reality game “Beat Saber” between questions and issues.
A video preview of the townhall features Raknerud playing the game, slashing at incoming, virtual objects with virtual swords while music plays.
Raknerud, a 26-year-old retail manager in Minot, is the endorsed Democratic-NPL candidate for North Dakota’s lone U.S. House seat.
He is challenged by Roland Riemers for the Democratic-NPL nomination in the June 9 primary. The party’s nominee would be expected to face incumbent first-term U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., and Libertarian Steven Peterson in November.
More details of the town hall will be posted on zachfornd.com.