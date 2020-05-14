North Dakota reported 67 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, May 14, and has recorded results from more than 50,000 tests since the pandemic began.
In total, North Dakota has recorded 1,712 confirmed cases.
There were 1,366 test results received Wednesday for a daily positive rate of 4.9%.
There are currently 38 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and a total of 129 people have been hospitalized over all.
The state lists 1,007 people as having recovered, an increase of 38 from the previous day. There have been 40 people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 who died, leaving 665 active cases.
Of the people who died, 31 list COVID-19 as their primary cause of death. Four of the people who contracted COVID-19 died from another cause and five cases are still pending.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 1
Cass County – 57
Grand Forks County – 6
Mountrail County – 1
Richland County – 1
Williams County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
50,311 – Total Tested (+1,366 individuals from yesterday)
48,599 – Total Negative (+1,301 individuals from yesterday)
1,712 – Total Positive (+67 individuals from yesterday)
Please note that a previously reported positive case from Cass County was discovered to be a duplicate and also a previously reported case from Morton County ended up being from out of state. This reduces our totals by two.
4.9% – Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests
129 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
38 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
1,007 – Total Recovered (+38 individuals from yesterday)
40 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)