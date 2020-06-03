The temperature is rising in North Dakota and the state’s coronavirus case counts are dropping. Whether that indicates a seasonal trend is not yet known, Gov. Doug Burgum told the Williston Herald on Wednesday, but it is something that will be watched.
“Certainly we know that COVID is flu-like in some ways, and we all know the flu is seasonal,” Burgum said.
But, like the flu, if there is a seasonal component, that means the virus is coming back for another, perhaps deadlier, round in the fall.
That’s what happened with the Spanish flu, Burgum pointed out.
“More people died in the fall than in the spring,” he said. “Certainly there was seasonality there. And we want to learn about seasonality in the data. But we don’t want to declare victory too soon. We shouldn’t take our guard down heading back into the fall.”
North Dakota reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday out of 2,626 tests, a 1.3 percent rate of positives. The past week, testing rates have hovered in that range, and a graph of the active case count shows a clear peak.
With some of the state’s test results five to 10 days out from Memorial Day, it suggests the occasion did not lead to spikes in the infection rate, which had been a concern.
North Dakota has now conducted more than 100,000 tests, 74,502 of them unique individuals. That’s about 10 percent of its population. The state remains in the top 5 for tests per capita.
“Testing is key to building consumer confidence,” Burgum said, and will be the key to keeping the economy open in the fall as the pandemic continues.
Last week, the state brought two new Panther machines online, Burgum said. That gives the state a testing capacity that exceeds 4,000 tests per day. If, that is, if the state can find that many people wanting to be tested. Testing fatigue has set in, Burgum suggested, and he is considering new strategies to fight that.
At this point no one should be turned away for tests, the governor added, and if they are, Burgum wants them to call the Department of Health.
In all, North Dakota has had 66 deaths, 55 of which have been from Cass County. A large portion of those were associated with long-term care facilities, Burgum said.
For two days in a row, now, however, the state found no new positives in residents of long-term care, and only one positive among staff members. That is from “lots of tests,” Burgum said.
Meanwhile, the governor took a moment to highlight pending legislation that could increase the flexibility of the Paycheck Protection Program’s loan forgiveness, and suggested that businesses should wait to file that paperwork until the outcome of the legislation is a known quantity.
SBA has not set a date for submission of applications. The state will plan another call-in with more information about the Paycheck Flexibility Act as more information becomes available.
Burgum also acknowledged concerns about protesters spreading coronavirus, and said it has been difficult to talk about the pandemic without talking about the protesters as well.
Those who are young but have vulnerable people in their lives may want to either socially distance from loved ones if they plan to participate in a protest, Burgum suggested, and wear masks while attending the protest, or choose to have their voice heard in some other fashion.
Burgum said while what happened in Fargo early in the day appeared to have been a legitimate exercise of free speech and was “beautiful and poignant,” what happened later in the day was much different.
“We have to understand some of this is not random,” he said. “Some of this is actually well organized. We know that was the case with the people that were in Fargo, and that is a very different thing. It feels like organized crime. It doesn’t feel like voicing your first amendment rights. There is a real difference between that.”