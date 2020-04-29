Gov. Doug Burgum has one last box left to check off in his list of eight criteria the state must meet before lifting restrictions on bars, restaurants, and personal care facilities. That is presently on track for Friday, based on a continued decline in the rate of positive COVID-19 cases.
The last box, Burgum has said, is the most important one, because it’s protecting the most vulnerable populations, many of whom live in congregate settings such as nursing homes, homeless shelters, and so forth. The state has more than 200 such facilities, many of whose inhabitants face are older than 65 or have underlying health conditions, or both.
Chris Jones, Executive Director of Human Services, talked about the shape of the state’s plan to protect the vulnerable, which he said will continue to evolve and be enhanced as the pandemic unfolds.
Jones said the state has plenty of capacity on its acute care side and is ready if and when a surge in COVID-19 cases comes.
“Our nursing homes are working at 74 percent occupancy,” he said. “A lot of that is also predicated on having adequate staff.”
Jones said his team is looking at which facilities can effectively quarantine residents and cohort staff, and, in cases where that cannot be done, is implementing a transfer protocol.
Rapid response teams are also being put into place. Those are going to be intertwined with the state’s testing strategy for skilled nursing facilities.
Staff in congregate settings will be given a direct line for access to personal protective equipment. Facilities with an outbreak will also have direct access to deep cleaning, whether through the National Guard or contracts with cleaning vendors.
While the state is getting ready to lift its restrictions on restaurants, bars, movie theaters, and the like, Jones stressed that this does not apply to nursing homes. Visitation will continue to be restricted.
“We are encouraging everyone with a loved one in a congregate housing setting to limit visits,” he said. “Even if you can go in, you should use other ways to interact with your loved ones.”
Limiting visits is the best way to protect the vulnerable, Jones said. He urged people to work with facilities to implement remote visitation through Facetime or Skype.
“If a facility doesn’t have that, work with them to get it,” he suggested. “Or let us know, and we will work with them.”
Jones said the state does have homeless shelters. Due to COVID-19, the Department of Human Services has set up scattered, individual housing in various areas of the state so that those who are both homeless and positive for COVID-19 have somewhere to stay without risking infecting those living in a congregate setting. A little more than 30 people have been sheltered in that way so far.
Burgum, meanwhile, reported 42 positive COVID-19 cases out of 1,813 tests completed on Wednesday, which is a 2.3 percent rate of positives. That’s the lowest the rate has been since April 10.
There are now 577 active confirmed cases. That number was down by 10 in Tuesday’s report, but went up 14 Wednesday. Hospitalizations have meanwhile hit a new high — 28. That continues to represent only 1 to 2 percent of existing hospital capacity. Deaths now stand at 19.
In all, North Dakota has done 25,536 tests and has confirmed 1,033 cases of coronavirus, of which 82 had to be hospitalized. It lists 437 as recovered.
Burgum said the data continue to support easing restrictions on bars, restaurants, personal care businesses, movie theaters and the like on Friday, and said he is signing an amended executive order to that effect. Businesses that were closed buy the governor’s previous executive orders may reopen as of 8 a.m. Friday, May 1, if they follow the new standard operating procedures and industry-specific rules developed for them.
Recreation and sports arenas, music and other large entertainment venues are to remain closed.
Ahead of reopening, Burgum pointed to neighboring Minnesota, which has seven times the population of North Dakota and had 18 deaths on Wednesday alone. So far, 319 have died in Minnesota. Burgum said the numbers should underscore for everyone in the state that COVID-19 isn’t something happening in faraway locations like Italy and China.
“It can happen right next door,” he said. That makes following “North Dakota smart” guidelines more important than ever as the state lifts its restrictions on high-contact businesses.
“All re-openings are voluntary,” Burgum stressed.
This phase 1 reopening is likely to last at least two weeks before any additional restrictions would be lifted. That’s because it takes at least 14 days for new COVID-19 cases to materialize, and then another couple days before they would show up in testing data.
“It’s hard to move faster than two week cycles,” Burgum said.
Opening the state and lifting restrictions ultimately goes back to the individual responsibility of everyone in the state, Burgum added.
“The more open you want it to be, and the sooner, the more important it is we perform the North Dakota smart guidelines,” he said.