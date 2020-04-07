North Dakota has confirmed 12 additional cases of COVID-19 and recorded the state's fourth death from the disease.
The death, of a man in his 70s from Emmons County, was first reported Monday afternoon, but it was officially included in Tuesday's totals.
The state received nearly 500 test results Monday, bringing the total number of tests to 7,703. There are 273 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.
The latest positive tests were from:
Man in his 60s from Bowman County, community spread
Female age 10-19 from Burleigh County, under investigation
Woman in her 70s from Cass County, close contact
Woman in her 60s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation
Woman in her 20s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact
Woman in her 40s from McKenzie County, close contact
Female age 10-19 from McKenzie County, close contact
Man in his 60s from Morton County, under investigation
Man in his 60s from Mountrail County, close contact
Man in his 40s from Slope County, close contact
In addition to the four deaths, there have been 33 people hospitalized with complications from the disease. Many people have mild to moderate symptoms but as many as 20 percent worldwide get severely ill. There are 18 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Dakota.
To date, 82 people have recovered, according to the state.
Worldwide there have been 1,381,014 confirmed cases, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 370,000 are in the United States.
There have been 76,507 deaths and 292.467 people have recovered.