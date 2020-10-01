Gov. Doug Burgum thinks there is one thing people should say to someone they see wearing a mask — thank you.
He compared wearing a mask to covering your mouth with your elbow when you coughed or sneezed.
"They're protecting you, the same way they are when they're covering their cough if they were in your presence," Burgum said Thursday, Oct. 1, during his weekly news conference about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because COVID-19 seems to be passed from person to person mainly through the air, masks help block transmission. That's especially important as the state's 14-day average positive test rate is nearly 7%. Some counties have rates at or above 10%.
"While we don't like the direction (the positive rate) is going, we do know we're not operating in isolation," Burgum said. He pointed out that Montana, Wyoming and South Dakota all have far higher positive test rates than North Dakota, with South Dakota leading the nation at 25.9%,
Statewide, the majority of cases are clustered around population centers. Burleigh County leads the state with 684, followed by Cass with 606, Stark with 297, Williams with 276 and Morton with 245. There were 3,620 active cases Thursday, up 29 from the day before. In addition, nine deaths of people who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 were reported Thursday.
To date, 256 people have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, death certificates for 188 list COVID-19 as the primary cause, 40 list another primary cause and 28 are still pending.
The pace of deaths has increased, as well. It took 140 days from the beginning of the pandemic to hit 100 deaths. While treatments have become more effective, more people have died more quickly, as well.
"Even with that, we still see ourselves here with 109 deaths in September," he said. And there were more deaths in the last week of September than throughout all the previous months of the pandemic.
Burgum didn't change the COVID-19 risk level Thursday, and said he was asking people to continue to take basic precautions to help slow the spread. He said the goal is to get the state's 14-day average positive test rate to fall below 5%.
That rate is the level where businesses can remain open and students can attend school in person. Because of the state's approach, the economy stayed relatively strong, Burgum said.
"If we can do that and continue to have low positivity rates, that's what we want to have," he said.
One way to keep rates low is for people to comply with isolation and quarantine guidelines.
People who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are supposed to isolate for at least 10 days, with absence of fever for at least 24 hours and improvement in symptoms. Close contacts of people who are diagnosed are supposed to quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure.
Under a new rule, if both the close contact and the person with COVID-19 were both wearing masks and the close contact has no symptoms, that person doesn't have to quarantine.
“This is a common-sense approach that creates an incentive for people to wear face coverings and provides for a more positive school experience for students, faculty, administrators and parents,” Burgum said, noting the quarantine exception applies retroactively if both parties were wearing masks.
Kirby Kruger, an epidemiologist and director of the NDDOH Division of Disease Control, said the updated guidelines are based on mounting evidence, evaluated by public health experts including NDDoH epidemiologists and infectious disease experts, supporting the effectiveness of masks in reducing transmission.
“The evidence is clear: The steps we take by wearing a mask have a direct impact on the spread of COVID-19,” Kruger said. “In addition, individuals should continue to stay home when sick, keep 6 feet of distance, wash hands frequently and sanitize frequently touched surfaces. Thank you in advance for doing your part to keep our state safe.”
Burgum said the 5% positive test rate was a good goal to strive toward.
"That's how we can ensure our businesses stay open, our schools stay in person and we save lives," he said..