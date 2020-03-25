The North Dakota Capitol building in Bismarck will light up Wednesday, March 25, as part of the #aworldofhearts Facebook campaign that has developed a worldwide following in the five days since its launch in Bismarck.
Bismarck home childcare provider Mandy Gill created the campaign as a way of bringing people together for support during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis. It started with eight members on Friday and has grown to more than 220,000 members and 5,000 posts.
“It just kind of exploded. I really just wanted people to know that every single person in the world is going through the exact same thing right now,” Gill said. “Everybody is facing the exact same worries and the exact same fears. We’re all in this together.”
The south side of the Capitol will light up at sunset Wednesday in the shape of a heart and remain lit until sunrise on Monday, March 30.
“In uncertain times, the one thing we can count on is the caring spirit of North Dakotans like Mandy Gill, who find uplifting ways to encourage neighbors and strangers in times of need,” said Gov. Doug Burgum. “North Dakotans continue to be #NDStrong and remain connected through social platforms or digital solutions while remaining #NDSmart and vigilant to keep their physical distance.”