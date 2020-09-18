Farmers are going to get more coronavirus assistance payments, the Trump administration has announced, and signups for round two of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will begin Monday, Sept. 21.
“America’s agriculture communities are resilient, but still face many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Trump is once again demonstrating his commitment to ensure America’s farmers and ranchers remain in business to produce the food, fuel, and fiber America needs to thrive,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said. “We listened to feedback received from farmers, ranchers and agricultural organizations about the impact of the pandemic on our nations’ farms and ranches, and we developed a program to better meet the needs of those impacted.”
North Dakota Corn Growers Association as among farm groups in the state praising the announcement.
“It’s been a tough year for agriculture and there’s still a lot of uncertainty across the corn belt as we head into harvest,” NCGA President Kevin Ross said. “We’re doing all we can to get back on solid ground, but we can’t do it alone, which is why today’s announcement is a positive and welcome step forward.”
NCGA figures suggest that the 2020 crop year might be the lowest for corn revenues since 2006.
According to their analysis, prices will drop an average $59 per acre for the 2019 corn crop and an average $89 per acre for 2020, compared to pre-COVID-19 projections.
Data suggest the lingering impact of the pandemic on prices is likely to last well into 2021, and beyond, NCGA said.
They are advocating that Congress take action to develop a Demand Recovery Plan to shore things up near term, and put American farmers in position to take advantage of future opportunities to grow demand.
North Dakota Farmers Union also applauded the announcement that $14 billion in additional assistance would be allocated to help producers experiencing continuing to experience market disruptions caused by COVID-19.
“This is much needed funding to fill in the gaps the first CFAP program missed,” said North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne. “It will cover more commodities, provide a minimum payment of $15 per acre for crop farmers, and offer additional support to livestock producers.”
Farmers have faced a wide array of challenges this year, ranging from trade disputes and the weather to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This funding will help farmers keep afloat, there’s no question about it, but our growing reliance on ad hoc support is not a sustainable solution,” said Watne. “In the long term, we need to restore competition in the marketplace, address chronic overproduction, and create a strong and stable farm safety net.”
Watne praised the leadership of Sen. John Hoeven, who is chairman of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee and played a key role in securing the additional funding.
Hoeven said he has spoken with numerous White House officials and the USDA about the importance of providing assistance to farmers and ranchers, and that he spoke this week with U.S. Secretary Sonny Perdue and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought about the subject just this week.
“Farmers and ranchers wake up every morning with a determination to meet tough markets and weather conditions, working hard to provide the food, fuel and fiber our nation needs. Our producers don’t quit and Congress must match this resolve with measures to help them through this difficult time, which is why we secured $14 billion in CCC funding under the CARES Act to provide our farmers and ranchers with COVID-19-related support,” Hoeven said. “CFAP 2 comes at a crucial time for our producers. The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the ag economy and we need to do all we can to help our producers weather these challenges. We appreciate USDA’s efforts to get this assistance out and at the same time, we continue working to provide additional assistance to help our farmers and ranchers.”
This second round of coronavirus ad will provide coverage for non-specialty crops, livestock, dairy, and specialty crops. There will be three categories of payment, one triggered by price declines, one a flat rate for commodities that either experienced no decline or where there is insufficient data to determine a price decline, and and one based on declining sales data as compared to 2019.
Sen. Kevin Cramer also applauded the decision, and urged producers to familiarize themselves with the details, particularly the fact that CFAP 2 will include commodities that weren’t covered by CFAP 1.
“America’s farmers and ranchers are patriots who feed, fuel, and clothe the world,” he said. “I applaud President Trump and Secretary Perdue for listening to their feedback and protecting them as we reopen and demand for their products returns.”
Not everyone in the farming community was universal in their praise, however. National Farmers Union, for example, acknowledged the aid is critical, particularly as the market is signaling that the pandemic is likely to keep prices low for quite some time, and said it is appreciated. But they also called for a more fair and equitable distribution of coronavirus aid this time.
“This support is absolutely crucial – but it is just as crucial that it is distributed fairly and equitably,” said National Farmers Union President Robert Larew. “The first round of funding, though greatly appreciated, was not without its flaws; not only did it favor large farms over smaller ones, it also sent millions of dollars to foreign-owned operations and excluded some farmers entirely. With Congressional oversight, we ask that USDA rectify these issues and ensure that payments are commensurate with demonstrated need.”
Farmers aren’t the only ones in need, he added.
“Millions are out of work and experiencing food insecurity, family-owned businesses are struggling to stay afloat, already strained rural hospitals are hemorrhaging money, and students without broadband access are falling behind in school,” he said. “It’s unacceptable that it has been months since these groups have received any help at all; Congress must act quickly to provide the support that all Americans need to withstand this crisis.”
CFAP 2 applications will be taken from Monday, Sept. 21 through Dec. 11.
The funds will come from the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act and from the CARES Act. Producers can apply for the funds at their county FSA office. A complete list of eligible commodities, payment rates, and calculation is available online at farmers.gov/cfap.
Documentation to support the producer’s application and certification may be requested. All other eligibility forms, such as those related to adjusted gross income and payment information, can be downloaded from farmers.gov/cfap/apply.
For existing FSA customers, including those who participated in CFAP 1, many documents are likely already on file. Producers should check with FSA county office to see if any of the forms need to be updated.
Customers seeking one-on-one support with the CFAP 2 application process can call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance. This is a recommended first step before a producer engages with the team at the FSA county office.