Letter from the postal service to North Dakota, warning it cannot guarantee delivery of ballots for the November general election under the st…

Things to know

Williams County is working to provide information to citizens about mailing in absentee applications and ballots in a timely matter for the November election. Citizens are reminded that they will also be able to drop off their applications and their ballots to five ballot boxes that will be located around the County. There will also be two polling locations on Election Day: the ARC and the Tioga Community Center.

Ballot box locations to be installed later in September:

Grenora City Hall

Grenora City Hall

1 Main St

Grenora, ND 58845

Ray City Hall

101 Main St.

Ray, ND 58849

Trenton Indian Service Area (TISA)

331 4th Ave E

Trenton, ND 58853

Tioga City Hall

12 1st St NE

Tioga, ND 58852

Williams County Administration Building

206 E Broadway

Williston, ND 58801