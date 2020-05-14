Airports across the state are reporting the lowest numbers of boardings on record for the month of April.
The record low numbers are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. According to the release, in April the state’s eight commercial airports experienced their lowest monthly passenger count since the state began tracking boarding numbers 40 years ago.
Approximately 5,000 passengers, or 5 percent of the normal expected passenger numbers, flew out of North Dakota’s airports throughout the month of April, which the Commission said is directly attributed to the mitigation impacts COVID-19 has had on the traveling public.
At Williston Basin International Airport, the difference between 2019 and 2020 is staggering. April 2019 saw 6,876 passengers come through Sloulin Field. Only 808 passengers traveled through XWA in April 2020. While Williston's numbers show a dramatic decline, larger cities such as Fargo, Bismarck and Minot show losses of tens of thousands of passengers, showing just how much effect COVID-19 restrictions have had on travel.
"The Williston Airport ended April about 89% down in passengers from the same month last year. Our airport had been trending towards a six percent growth for 2020 prior to the Covid-19 pandemic," Williston Airport Director Anthony Dudas told the Williston Herald. "This severe reduction in travelers across the nation has resulted in Delta and United reducing their scheduled flights at XWA to one per day respectively. With this reduction in flights, I anticipate May to show a similar reduction in passengers as compared to April. As the country begins to reopen, I anticipate airline and passenger activity to rebound, however, not to the level we saw prior to the pandemic."
The commission stated that passenger levels in the state and throughout the rest of the country have begun to slowly rise during the month of May as communities throughout the country begin to re-open. Historically low passenger levels are expected to continue in the near future as long as mitigation efforts for COVID-19 are in place.
“The safety of all passengers and staff remains a top priority for our commercial service airports.” stated Kyle Wanner, Executive Director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. “The airports and airlines have implemented additional sanitizing methods in an effort to take every precaution possible for the safety of the flying public. Airlines throughout the country have also started to require face-coverings to be worn on flights to help slow the spread of COVID-19. To avoid any surprises, please check the policy of your airline before leaving for the airport.