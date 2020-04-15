The state has 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 365.
The state has processed 11,317 tests to date, up 401 from Tuesday.
There are 13 people hospitalized currently, the same as Tuesday, Four more people are listed as recovered, bringing that total to 142.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
Male age 10-19 from Cass County, community spread
Man in his 50s from Cass County, community spread
Woman in her 20s from Cass County, community spread
Man in his 50s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 40s from Cass County, community spread
Woman in her 60s from Cass County, under investigation
Male age 10-19 from Cass County, under investigation
Man in his 20s from Cass County, community spread
Woman in her 70s from Cass County, under investigation
Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation
Man in his 30s from Cass County, under investigation
Woman in her 40s from Cass County, under investigation
Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, community spread
Man in his 30s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
Woman in her 50s from Grand Forks County, community spread
Woman in her 30s from Grand Forks County, community spread
Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, community spread
Man in his 20s from Grand Forks County, community spread
Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, community spread
Male age 10-19 from Grand Forks County, under investigation
Man in his 40s from McKenzie County, close contact
Man in his 40s from McLean County, under investigation
Man in his 40s from Mountrail County, under investigation
Man in his 20s from Mountrail County, under investigation
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Household Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
11,317 – Total Tested (+401 individuals from yesterday)
10,952 – Negative (+377 individuals from yesterday)
365 – Positive (+24 individuals from yesterday)
44 – Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
13 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
142 – Recovered (+4 individuals from yesterday)
9 – Death (+0 individual from yesterday)