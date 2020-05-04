As businesses continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofits are also feeling that pinch as they struggle with whether they can support the communities they serve.
One option some non-profits may explore is whether or not they can use any endowment funds they receive to continue supporting those who depend on them. Representatives from Nilan Johnson Lewis, a law firm out of Minneapolis, spoke with the Williston Herald and shared a few important things to know for organizations looking to utilize their endowments.
According to NJL, the answer is dependent upon the nonprofit's endowment fund documentation, and the language associated with the fund's restrictions. That documentation, said NJL attorney Ann Novachek, will specify that endowment's use. However, she said, some endowments have a "prudent use" clause, which would allow for non-profits to utilize those funds in an emergency situation, such as the COVID-19 crisis.
"The purpose of introducing this prudent standard is to allow you when times get tough to dip down a little in value if you had to, but you're also supposed to then overspend when times are great," Novacheck explained. "It's another way to flatten a different curve, if you will. So instead of the big ups and downs, we get more uniform spending across the board so we can maintain programs."
Novacheck and Nilan Johnson Lewis put together several action items for nonprofits to consider when looking at using endowment funds.
• Consider all documentation related to endowments. Find and review endowment fund documentation such as letters, agreements and emails to make sure you know exactly what each fund’s restrictions say. Standard language like “keep this fund in perpetuity” or “you can spend income only” is considered general endowment fund language subject to the prudent spending standard. But there may be some specific endowment funds that say, “under no circumstances can organization spend more than three percent of the fund in any given year.” In those specific language cases, the donor intent controls, and the organization cannot spend in excess of that restriction. Review your current endowment spending policy if you have one.
• Meet with regard to endowment funds with general endowment fund language. The Board of Directors is the ultimate decision-maker related to prudent spending of endowment funds. The committee responsible for managing endowment funds should meet, review the current endowment spending policy, the current endowment fund amounts, all the factors that are required to be considered before using an endowment fund in a way outside the usual practice of the nonprofit, and management proposals regarding recommendations as to endowment fund spending. This committee should make a recommendation to the Board.
• The Board of Directors should meet and make a final decision. This can be done at a regular or special Board meeting. The Board should pass resolutions documenting that it has reviewed the current spending policy, the endowment fund amounts and restrictions, and all the factors that must be considered in determining how much of an endowment fund to spend, and authorizing spending of the endowment fund of a certain amount or up to a certain amount. If the authorized spending exceeds the current spending policy, board minutes should state specific reasons for deviating from the policy and set a date to review the spending actions taken.
• Keep your audit firm apprised of the process. NJL recommends sharing draft resolutions with your CPA firm, so they are not surprised at the end of the year, and to enable them to give input to the process.