North Dakota Fish and Game announced on April 3 that the 2020 paddlefish season would be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, leaving a noticeable impact on those who benefit from the season each year.
One organization that will feel the loss of this year’s season is North Star Caviar, who each year set up a cleaning station, preparing the paddlefish free of charge, in exchange for the fish’s roe, used to make caviar. Every year, the first portion of the proceeds from the sale of caviar is given to the Game and Fish Department for paddlefish research, information and enforcement. Remaining proceeds are given as grants to non-profit groups in the region for historical, cultural, and recreational projects that work to improve conditions of habitat and land and water access for outdoor activities.
North Star Caviar is a joint effort between the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Friends of Fort Union/Fort Buford. CVB Director Amy Krueger said that while the cancellation is unfortunate for the CVB as well as the hundreds of fisherman who come to the area each year, it was a necessary step in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Our utmost concern and priority is to keep everyone safe,” Krueger told the Williston Herald. “During paddlefish season, the area down at the confluence can get very congested. It sort of turns into its own town, and there’s a lot of people and there’s just no way to keep everyone at a safe social distance, especially around the cleaning station.”
Not only does the cancellation affect the CVB’s venture with North Star Caviar, but the CVB directly as well, as the organization’s main focus is to bring visitors to the area, and paddlefish season is one of the larger draws to the region. Krueger said it was a strange feeling as director of a tourism organization to be encouraging the opposite of what her job normally is.
“Paddlefish season brings a lot of people to town from all over the place,” Krueger said. “Again, that was a concern, as we’re bringing people into the community and we don’t know where they’ve been. So safety is our utmost concern.”
At this point, Krueger said, the CVB and North Star Caviar are focusing on next year’s season, and are confident it will be just as successful once it returns. The downside, of course, is that the programs that would normally receive funding thanks to the harvest will now have less to work with.
“As with everything with COVID-19, we’re seeing hits on the budget from every angle,” Krueger explained. “Whether that be from North Star Caviar, having no gaming sites, hotel occupancy being down, we’re seeing it everywhere. So like every business, we’re going to have to tighten the belt straps and really become resourceful and figure out how to get through it. And together we will get through it.”
Additionally, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department has revoked the license for all fishing tournaments for April and May due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Locally, Scenic Sports and Liquor manager Shane Anderson believes that while it was a difficult decision to cancel the paddlefish snagging harvest season, it was ultimately the right thing to do.
“I understand why they would cancel the season because people from other states will come through and visit here, and when there are that many people coming in, fishing spots are limited,” Anderson told the Williston Herald. “Honestly, I don’t think we had much of a choice in the matter, preventing the spread of the virus is the most important thing, and I respect that.”
Anderson, who represents a family business which started back in 1977, says that since the pandemic, store hours have been reduced, opening now at 7 a.m., and closing at 7 p.m. However, with a staff of 25 employees, Anderson says that there have not been any layoffs to this point.
“We support a very time involved hobby, so recreation time has actually increased during this period,” Anderson adds. “Last weekend, I saw alot of people at the rifle range, it was completely packed. And we build our entire business model around customers like that who love the outdoors.”
Recently, Anderson admits there has been a decline in overall sales. However, he has noticed an increased demand for ammunition. According to the store manager, he believes the increased demand stems from gun owners who simply want to stock up on supplies.
“During this time, you’ve seen a similar demand for other items like toilet paper; people just can’t have enough of it these day,” Anderson adds. “Whether it’s for hunting or self defense, people just don’t want to run out of ammunition.”