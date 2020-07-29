Fall sports at Williston State College have been postponed until the spring season and winter sports will start in January, but the plan for the hockey season is still undecided.
The National Junior College Athletic Association, which the college is a member of, made the decision to move fall and winter sports on July 13 and said in a press release that the adjusted plan is to ensure safety during the COVID-19 era.
Spring sports competition remains intact with minor adjustments to dates.
Williston State College’s fall sport is volleyball, winter sports are mens’ and womens’ basketball and spring sports are baseball and softball.
Christopher Parker, the NJCAA president and CEO said in a news release that their focus is to continue to allow student-athletes to compete at the highest level with proper safety measures in place.
“As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful,” Parker said.
Championship dates for NJCAA sports are still subject to change based on championship facility availability, according to a press release.
Hockey at Williston State College is part of the American Collegiate Hockey Association and Jayden Olson, Williston State College’s athletic director, said in an email that the season might be played.
However, plans for the 2020-2021 season are still a work in progress and nothing is set in stone yet.