The Delta variant has changed the risk profile for adolescents, according to information shared in a recent town hall with North Dakota pediatricians, and COVID-19 is now classified in the top 10 causes of death in the United States for that age group.
Sanford Health’s Dr. Rebecca Bakke and Dr. Tracie Newman joined Immunization Director Molly Howell for a virtual event discussing the general importance of vaccines for preventing diseases like measles, polio, whooping cough and others that can lead to serious illness or even death, as well as COVID-19 vaccines, which are so far only available for adolescents age 12 to 18.
Many life-threatening diseases are no longer prevalent in United States children, thanks to vaccinations, but they are not gone from the world, the doctors pointed out. If too many people fail to have their children vaccinated, the doctors fear these deadly diseases could regain their foothold in American communities. During the pandemic, immunizations took a substantial dip in North Dakota, as parents put off doctor visits. They urged parents to get caught up on vaccinations ahead of fall, and said the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for adolescent to get along with their other regularly scheduled vaccinations.
COVID-19 vaccination for adolescents is becoming more important, the doctors suggested, now that the risk profile for the Delta variant is becoming clearer.
“This new Delta variant, that is really changing the landscape, I think, changing the game here a little bit,” Newton said. “We know that this new variant is highly, highly more transmissible — 200 percent more transmissible — than our previous strains. And it results in 1,000 times higher viral load, meaning that people carry this in a much higher rate in their noses and can transmit it much more easily.”
The R0 or “R-naught” factor for the Delta variant is 6 to 10, which means on average that one person could infect 6 to 10 others. The alpha strain, meanwhile, had an R0 of two to three.
“This type of R-naught of 6 is similar to that of chickenpox, and it’ actually higher than what we saw with smallpox, so highly contagious,” Newton said. "And we now know that although rare, vaccinated people who become infected can actually spread Delta to others, which is what's prompted the CDC and other medical groups to update their recent guidelines on mitigation strategies for this.”
Delta now makes up 93 percent of U.S. cases that are being sequenced, Newton added, and new estimates are that the United States could see between 100,000 to 200,000 new cases per day this fall.
“In fact, Aug. 3, we did see greater than 100,000 new cases,” Newton said. “That’s the highest we’ve seen in one day in over six months, and unfortunately our new seven-day average was now 94,800.”
Unfortunately, Delta appears to be causing more serious incidences of COVID-19 than Alpha did for youths.
“We know now that this is not the same dialogue that was said earlier in the pandemic, that maybe (adolescents) aren’t as high risk, or maybe they aren’t spreading this,” Newton said. “I think that is really changing. So we do know that they are at high risk for serious illness, and unfortunately, long-term health issues. In fact COVID-19 is now classified in the top 10 causes of death for United States adolescents.”
Another factor for parents to consider, Newton said, is that Long COVID has also been showing up in youths.
“Currently we think it represents about 5 to 10 percent of cases," Newton said. "But an adolescent and older children are much more likely to experience this, versus younger children.”
Long COVID in adolescents is similar to Long COVID in adults, Newton added. Victims suffer fatigue, headaches, brain fog, difficult concentrating and loss of taste or smell for months after COVID infection, even when that infection was asymptomatic or had few symptoms.
Children under 12 are not eligible for a vaccine yet, Newton said. Safety trials are under way for children under 12. In the meantime, Pfizer is available for the 12 to 18 group.
“We do have clinical trials underway for children as young as 6 months to 11 years old,” she said. “And all the research we have to date for these trials show that the vaccines are very effective and safe. The American Academy of Pediatrics and other major medical groups urge children and adults to get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them.”
The COVID-19 vaccine is also considered safe by the medical community to administer with other vaccines, Newton added.
“(Pfizer’s vaccine) does not contain live virus or any live or dead parts of the coronavirus,” Howell said. “It’s made up of something called nucleic acids, which are the building blocks of cells, and once the mRNA has done its job in our bodies, it falls apart and exits. So there's nothing left behind.”
The mRNA also never enters a cell’s nucleus, Newton explained, so it cannot actually change a person’s DNA. What it does do is instruct cells to manufacture a limited sequence that mimics a portion of COVID-19, the spiky protein. That teaches the body’s immune system to recognize it without the need for any heat-killed or attenuated virus, which could make someone sick. This process primes the body’s immune system to recognize and respond very quickly to an infection by COVID-19, giving a person a head start on fighting the disease.
People who are vaccinated can still acquire COVID-19, of course. Most vaccines are not designed to prevent infections all together. What they are meant to do is give the immune system a head start after exposure to a pathogen. COVID-19 vaccines have so far proven very successful at preventing serious hospitalizations and death.
“Some of the hesitancy we hear from parents you know is that this is a new vaccine technology,” Newton said. “I just want to wait a little bit before vaccinating my child. And while that’s a legitimate concern, I try to remind people that the mRNA vaccines are new, but they aren’t unknown. So this vaccine technology has actually be around for many years. It’s been studied for decades.”
Another question Newton hears is whether COVID-19 vaccines can cause infertility.
“The answer is no,” she said. “There’s no data to support this. Really, there’s no evidence that any vaccine, including COVID-19 vaccine, causes fertility side effects. Vaccines don’t affect a child’s puberty or a child’s reproductive development in any way. And, in fact, COVID-19 is now safe and recommended fo pregnant and breastfeeding women.”
The vaccine provides protection for a pregnant woman’s child, Newton added, and reduces the chances of the baby transmitting the virus to people in the family circle, such as grandparents.
Side effects of the vaccine are being diligently tracked by the FDA, Newton and Bakke said. So far, the known risks of COVID-19 exceeds the risks seen after vaccination.
Myocarditis is among reported side effects, which she explained is being seen for about 1 in 20,000 young men who get the vaccine. But, in a study of young athletes in their prime, who had minimal or even no COVID-19 symptoms at all, about 2.5 percent of them had myocarditis. The disease is orders of magnitude higher than the vaccine for that condition, and that's without considering any of COVID's other ill effects.
“When you’re comparing the disease to the risk of the vaccine, there’s no contest,” Bakke said.
Bakke added she knows of no doctors in her circle of work and friends who have not vaccinated themselves and their families against COVID-19.
“I’m not going to deny that they exist, but when I find somebody like that, that’s kind of trying to promote that online, I like do a little bit of a deep dive of them," she said.
It usually turns out, after that research, that the individual was promoting or selling something like a vitamin or supplement.
“They’re saying like don’t get these vaccines that are, that really should be like free with your insurance, or through vaccines for children, but you know take this pill that I’m going to sell you or try this medical device,” she said. “So I think that takes away from (their) credibility quite a bit.”
Bakke recommended that people who see health claims online should really take it to their doctors to discuss with them directly, as medical issues can be very complex and individualized.
“Your healthcare provider or your pediatrician (is) probably the best poised to know what’s individually right for you and your child,” Newman agreed. “I would also encourage you to follow local public health guidance, because they’re looking at your county numbers specifically. They’re looking at your rate of risk within your community.”