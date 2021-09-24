The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Early Childhood Division is inviting all licensed or regulated North Dakota child care providers to apply for federally funded stabilization and recovery grants beginning now through August 2022.
The stabilization grants can be used for operating costs, and include added support for underserved areas of the state, infant and toddler care, and care during non-traditional hours.
Child care providers can also apply for other one-time funded grants, including up to $10,000 for COVID-19-related safety upgrades and up to $3,000 for technology upgrades.
Newly licensed and soon-to-be licensed child care programs are eligible to apply for one-time grant funding, and programs interested in expanding their licensed capacity may also qualify for this funding.
North Dakota licensed group, family and center child care programs and self-declared child care programs can apply for grants at https://www.ndgrowingfutures.org.
