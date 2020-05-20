New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota hit their highest day yet on Wednesday, May 20, with Gov. Doug Burgum reporting 102 new positives out of 2,105 tests.
The uptick was not altogether unexpected, Burgum said. Not only has the state eased restrictions on its high-contact businesses, but it is also actively seeking new positives with targeted testing, alongside its surveillance testing at nursing homes and other locations, most recently a drive-through testing event at the Grand Treasure Casino in Trenton on Wednesday.
There will be another drive-through testing event on Thursday at the Williston High School. That testing is open to everyone, but essential workers are particularly encouraged to participate.
Meanwhile Burgum said recent studies suggest those who contract COVID-19 may sustain longer-term respiratory damage, depending on their age and circumstances. The factoid will be among considerations the governor is weighing as he looks at when and whether to lift restrictions on visits to nursing homes.
Burgum told the Williston Herald Wednesday that while the state will “charge ahead” on developing guidelines for nursing home visits, actually opening them will be a separate decision, and is likely to be situation-dependent.
The protocols will include input from the Long Term Care Association, resident representatives, family representatives, and leaders of the facilities.
They are still set for completion early next week, Burgum said.
“But then when and how we time the opening will be a separate decision,” he said, adding that the recent testing of all North Dakota nursing homes has given the state both a good baseline to work from, and a “cautionary note.”
The surveillance testing found 39 new cases of coronavirus in nursing home facilities in rural parts of the state, Burgum said. Ten cases in Glen Ullin, nine in New Salem, and 20 in Traill County, where there had previously been no reported cases.
“All three were communities that had little presence before, and ended up with having a large number of cases in a single day,” Burgum said.
North Dakota added seven more hospitalizations to its overall total, bringing it to 142. Of those, 38 are currently hospitalized, which the state’s daily report said was eight more than yesterday.
While that matches a previous high, Burgum pointed out that is still in the single digits in terms of percentage of available space.
Four more people have died, all individuals from Cass County ranging in age from 60 to 80 with underlying conditions.
In Williams County, there was one more case, which brings its total since the pandemic began to 22. Of these, 16 are listed as recovered.
The positive cases include three listed at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Surveillance testing there found two asymptomatic cases, according to the state officials.