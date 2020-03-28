North Dakota reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, March 28, including a case in Mountrail County, pushing the state's total to 83 confirmed cases.
The cause of most of the cases is still under investigation, but community spread accounted for at least two of them, while one was from travel and another was from close contact with someone who had the disease.
The reported cases were:
· Woman in her 40s from Mountrail County, under investigation
· Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread
· Man in his 60s from Sioux County, community spread
· Man in his 30s from Stark County, under investigation
· Man in his 40s from Morton County, under investigation
· Man in his 30s from Stark County, close contact
· Man in his 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation
· Man in his 40s from Burleigh County, under investigation
· Man in his 60s from Barnes County, under investigation
· Woman in her 50s from Barnes County, under investigation
· Woman in her 60s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 50s from Cass County, travel
· Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation
A total of 184 new tests results have come in since Friday, bringing the total number of people tested to 2,892. Of those, 16 have been hospitalized, 15 have recovered and one person has died.
The United States has reported more than 100,000 cases of the disease and more than 1,700 people have died.