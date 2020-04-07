New app launches aimed at helping health officials track the spread of COVID-19

One of the key pieces to slowing the spread of COVID-19 is understanding how its spread, and North Dakota has launched an app officials hope will help.
CARE19 was approved Tuesday, April 7, for the Apple App store. The app, developed in conjunction with Fargo-based ProudCrowd, creators of the popular Bison Tracker app.
The app is able to record locations where users stop for more than 15 minutes, and later, users can fill in details about what they were doing there. The idea is that if someone using the app tests positive for COVID-19 or was in close contact with someone who did, they’ll have more information to help contact tracers track down the source of the infection as well as alert others who might have been exposed.
“This is a way that every North Dakotan can save lives,” Gov. Doug Burgum said when announcing the app.
He said he hoped thousands or even tens of thousands of people start using the app.
“We know will help not just North Dakota, but perhaps the nation, fight this disease,” he said.
Tim Brookins, the CEO of ProudCrowd, said while the app records location data it doesn’t record any information about the user’s identity. Instead, when the app launches for the first time it creates a 36-digit number that all the data from the app will be associated with.
“We don’t know who you are,” Brookins said.
He said users have the ability to delete their data from the app and the company’s servers at any time.
An Android version of the app is already underway and should launch soon, Burgum said.
Tuesday saw 12 positive cases and got results for 490 tests, putting the daily positive rate at 2.4 percent. That’s slightly down from the past several weeks.
Contact tracing is one of the ways health officials are tracking how the disease is transmitted and who might be infected but not yet showing symptoms.
A dramatic increase in the number of cases might make it more difficult or even not worthwhile to continue contact tracing, but the state isn’t there yet, Burgum said. He pointed to Tuesday’s 12 new positive cases.
“We should be chasing down every one of those positives as hard as we can,” he said.
Executive orders
Burgum issued four executive orders on Tuesday, part of what he said is an ongoing effort to remove roadblocks and red tape so cities, counties, school districts and others can do what’s needed to slow the spread of the disease.
One of the orders will allow school districts to do mail-only elections for special elections as well as regular school board elections. That order builds on one issued last week.
Another order waives the need for a pesticide applicator permit when using non-restricted disinfectants.
The third order allows the sale of winter-grade fuel until May 20. Burgum said the order allows gas that hasn’t been sold because of a drop in travel to remain in place for now.
The final order suspends a requirement that teachers, principals and assistant and associate superintendents with four years or more experience get a yearly written review. Districts still can do reviews but don’t have to.
Burgum and Kirsten Baesler, superintendent of public instruction, said the move frees up teachers and administrators to focus on distance learning.
County extends emergency declaration
The Williams County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to extend the public health emergency declaration for Williams County in response to the ongoing local, national, and global COVID-19 situation. The declaration is in effect until further notice.
By declaring a local state of emergency, additional financial resources can be expended from the County’s emergency reserve fund as needed and the County will have increased flexibility for obtaining and securing resources for the COVID-19 response.
The declaration comes after weeks of mitigation by the County to reduce the risk and spread of COVID19 by limiting access to its buildings and conducting government services over the phone, by email, and online and increasing cleaning efforts.
“Williams County is committed to the health, well-being, and safety of its citizens” Commission Chairman Steve Kemp said.