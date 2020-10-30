Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota has launched a new initiative, the Aging Well Program, to add an extra layer of support for Williams and McKenzie County senior citizens at no cost to them.
The program, open to residents 60 and older, is funded by a grant from the North Dakota Department of Human Services. It was formed by LSSND staff in hopes of reducing loneliness and isolation during the pandemic as well as that region’s energy downturn.
Aging Well staff can:
- Connect seniors with the agency’s experienced Aging Well Specialists, who can link clients to community resources to help them maintain independence, such as transportation services or mental health support. The specialists can also help with tasks such as filling out paperwork or applying for assistance.
- Connect seniors to local volunteers who can help with tasks such as simple household repairs or snow-shoveling.
- Provide wellness calls to increase social connection and boost senior’s spirits.
- Encourage social engagement through programs like LSSND’s letter-writing program, senior companionship program and call-in support groups
- Provide tools to keep seniors active and engaged with others (activity kits, tech support and more).
- Link senior to meaningful volunteer opportunities if they would like to feel more connected to their communities.
The Aging Well Program was formed to address a need created by several recent events. One is the loneliness caused by social distancing due to COVID-19 fears. Another was the energy downturn in western North Dakota, which has caused some turnover within support systems and made it harder for seniors to know who to contact for help.
While social distancing is especially important for our vulnerable senior citizens, it can also deprive them of the social connection all human beings need for emotional and physical health. Studies show that loneliness can increase likelihood of mortality by 26 percent and that those who are extremely socially isolated cost about $130 per month more in Medicare spending than their non- or less-isolated counterparts.
The Aging Well program aims to alleviate that isolation while helping seniors feel a sense of community. Learn more about the program by contacting Aging Well Coordinator Andrea Lang at (800) 450-1510; andreal@lssnd.org.