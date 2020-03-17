In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, Nemont has announced new policies designed to restrict contact between employees and the public.
"Recently we met with Public health representatives in order to develop our initial response to COVID-19. Nemont has implemented the following procedures effective immediately to help keep our communities safe," Nemont General Manager and CEO Mike Kilgore said.
- Retail offices will be closed to the public starting March 18, 2020: Doors will be closed to all public entry. Employees will remain at work to answer questions or take service orders over the phone (800-636-6680), payment drop boxes, and online (live chat at www.nemont.com, SmartHub at https://nemont.smarthub.coop/). Please use our online chat feature on our website rather than contacting us via Facebook messenger. We are still here to support and service your needs, just not through walk-in traffic.
- Online Bill Pay: We offer online bill pay with Smarthub https://nemont.smarthub.coop/, the Smarthub App, or you can call 855-386-9910 to pay over the phone.
- Technicians will not be allowed into homes or businesses: To protect you and keep our employees healthy and working, our Technicians will work troubles on the outside and deliver equipment that may need to be installed inside the residence or business, walking the customer through this process over the phone. This is effective
- immediately and includes scheduled appointments, which Technicians will keep but will handle from outside the premise to the extent possible. There may be emergency cases, determined by Nemont, where we must enter the home. Those will be handled on a case-by-case basis with safety our top priority.
- Glasgow Fiber to the Premise installs: We have suspended the Glasgow Fiber to the Premise installs until further notice.
- Working from home: We have instructed employees who can work from home to do so to minimize exposure and conform with the recommended social distancing guidelines.
- Working or Education from home: If you are a current customer and are now working from home or your children are utilizing distance learning due to COVID-19 please contact our customer service at 800-636-6680 or chat online at Nemont.com and select the chat function to talk about options for your internet speed.