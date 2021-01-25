Nearly 30% of state's octogenarians have gotten at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

As the pace of vaccination ramps up nationwide, North Dakota has reported more than 28% of people aged 80 and older have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here are some numbers you need to know:

74,641: The number of vaccine doses given out as of Thursday, Jan. 21. There have been 93,475 doses received.

7.4%: Percentage of people statewide who have gotten one does of a COVID-19 vaccine.

1.8%: Percentage of people statewide who have gotten both recommended vaccine doses.

28.7%: The percentage of people 80 and older statewide who have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The percentage of people in their 70s who have gotten at least one dose is 11.7%, while 7.5% of people in their 60s and 8% of people in their 50s have gotten at least one dose.

4.7%: The percentage of people in Williams County who have gotten one vaccine dose. Divide County’s rate is 9.9%, McKenzie County’s is 5.3% and Mountrail County’s is 6.7%.

10.3%: The percentage of white people statewide who have gotten at least one vaccine dose. For other ethnic groups, the rates were: 8.27 for American Indian or Alaskan Native; 6.52% for Asian, 4.84% for Black or African American, 7.21% for Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander; 7.95% for other race and 4.5% for unknown race.

9.92%: Percentage of non Hispanic or Latino people statewide who have gotten at least one dose of vaccine. The percentage of Hispanic or Latino people who have had a vaccine dose was 4.03% and for unknown it was 4.97%.

Local vaccine clinics

Here are local health care facilities that will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Provider Name City County Priority Group Instructions
Crosby Clinic Crosby Divide Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older Please call the Crosby Clinic, 965-6349, to be put on the list for the Covid vaccine.
Crosby Drug Crosby Divide Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older 701-965-6671
St Lukes Sunrise Care Center Crosby Divide Phase 1A: Long-term care residents and staff St. Luke’s Care Center will not be administering to the general public at this time. If you want more information on vaccines available, please contact St. Luke’s Medical Center Clinic.
Upper Missouri District Health Unit - Divide County Crosby Divide Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older 701-965-6813
Anova Family Health Center Watford City McKenzie Phase 1A: Health care workers in direct contact with COVID-19 Please contact (701)842-6400 to schedule an appointment.
Mandaree Clinic Mandaree McKenzie Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older 701-759-3422
Mckenzie County Healthcare Systems Clinic Watford City McKenzie Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older Call 701-580-8365 to be put on the waiting list. Changes to phases will be posted on McKenzie County Healthcare System's website, Face Book page, McKenzie County Farmer Newspaper, Cherry Creek Media Public Service Announcements.
Upper Missouri District Health Unit - Mountrail County Watford City McKenzie Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older 701-444-3449
Dakota Drug Stanley Mountrail Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older 701-628-2255
Elbowoods Memorial Health Center New Town Mountrail Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older 701-627-4750
Mountrail County Medical Center Hospital Stanley Mountrail Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older 701-628-2424
Mountrail County Medical Clinic Stanley Mountrail Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older 701-628-2505
Parshall Field Clinic Parshall Mountrail Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older 701-862-2280
Trinity Community Clinic - New Town New Town Mountrail Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older Trinity Health has begun sending invitations for vaccine appointments to patients based on North Dakota’s published breakdown of Priority Groups as part of a phased-in approach to distributing the coronavirus vaccines in the state. Anyone who receives an invitation via text, email, or voicemail should respond immediately. Vaccine supply is limited so we are scheduling appointments for confirmed responses only from the invitations we send out. To learn more information about the Covid Vaccine please go to www.trinityhealth.org.
Upper Missouri District Health Unit - McKenzie County Stanley Mountrail Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older 701-628-2951
White Shield Field Clinic New Town Mountrail Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older 701-627-4750
Bethel Lutheran Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Williston Williams Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older 701-572-6766
Chatter Health Williston Williams Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older 701-609-2004
CHI Mercy Medical Center Williston Hospital Williston Williams Phase 1A: Health care workers in direct contact with COVID-19 Please contact Craven Hagan Clinic for more information
CHI St Alexius Health Williston Clinic Williston Williams Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older Call the clinic 701-572-7651 for more information on how and when to schedule.
Fairlight Medical Center Williston Williams Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older 701-577-6337
G & G Pharmacy Williston Williams Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older 701-572-7979
Great Plains Women's Health Center Williston Williams Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older 701-774-7687
ND Pharmacy Inc - Williston Williston Williams Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older 701-572-4181
Northland Health Centers - Ray Ray Williams Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older Please call 701-568-5600 to inquire about vaccine availability and to be placed on a waiting list if you are interested in receiving the vaccine. Vaccinations will be by appointment only.
Thrifty White Pharmacy Williston #067 Williston Williams Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older 763-513-4392
Tioga Drug Tioga Williams Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older 701-664-2116
Tioga Medical Center Clinic Tioga Williams Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older Patients that wish to receive the vaccine are encouraged to call 701-664-3368 option 1 and add their name to our waiting list. We will call patients to schedule an appointment when they are eligible to receive the vaccine at our facility.
Tioga Medical Center Hospital Tioga Williams Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older Patients that wish to receive the vaccine are encouraged to call 701-664-3368 option 1 and add their name to our waiting list. We will call patients to schedule an appointment when they are eligible to receive the vaccine at our facility.
Trinity Health Western Dakota Clinic Williston Williams Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older Patients to call Clinic to see i they are eligible.
Upper Missouri District Health Unit - Williams County Williston Williams Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older 701-774-6400

