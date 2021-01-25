Nearly 30% of state's octogenarians have gotten at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

As the pace of vaccination ramps up nationwide, North Dakota has reported more than 28% of people aged 80 and older have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here are some numbers you need to know:
74,641: The number of vaccine doses given out as of Thursday, Jan. 21. There have been 93,475 doses received.
7.4%: Percentage of people statewide who have gotten one does of a COVID-19 vaccine.
1.8%: Percentage of people statewide who have gotten both recommended vaccine doses.
28.7%: The percentage of people 80 and older statewide who have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The percentage of people in their 70s who have gotten at least one dose is 11.7%, while 7.5% of people in their 60s and 8% of people in their 50s have gotten at least one dose.
4.7%: The percentage of people in Williams County who have gotten one vaccine dose. Divide County’s rate is 9.9%, McKenzie County’s is 5.3% and Mountrail County’s is 6.7%.
10.3%: The percentage of white people statewide who have gotten at least one vaccine dose. For other ethnic groups, the rates were: 8.27 for American Indian or Alaskan Native; 6.52% for Asian, 4.84% for Black or African American, 7.21% for Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander; 7.95% for other race and 4.5% for unknown race.
9.92%: Percentage of non Hispanic or Latino people statewide who have gotten at least one dose of vaccine. The percentage of Hispanic or Latino people who have had a vaccine dose was 4.03% and for unknown it was 4.97%.
Local vaccine clinics
|Provider Name
|City
|County
|Priority Group
|Instructions
|Crosby Clinic
|Crosby
|Divide
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|Please call the Crosby Clinic, 965-6349, to be put on the list for the Covid vaccine.
|Crosby Drug
|Crosby
|Divide
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|701-965-6671
|St Lukes Sunrise Care Center
|Crosby
|Divide
|Phase 1A: Long-term care residents and staff
|St. Luke’s Care Center will not be administering to the general public at this time. If you want more information on vaccines available, please contact St. Luke’s Medical Center Clinic.
|Upper Missouri District Health Unit - Divide County
|Crosby
|Divide
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|701-965-6813
|Anova Family Health Center
|Watford City
|McKenzie
|Phase 1A: Health care workers in direct contact with COVID-19
|Please contact (701)842-6400 to schedule an appointment.
|Mandaree Clinic
|Mandaree
|McKenzie
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|701-759-3422
|Mckenzie County Healthcare Systems Clinic
|Watford City
|McKenzie
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|Call 701-580-8365 to be put on the waiting list. Changes to phases will be posted on McKenzie County Healthcare System's website, Face Book page, McKenzie County Farmer Newspaper, Cherry Creek Media Public Service Announcements.
|Upper Missouri District Health Unit - Mountrail County
|Watford City
|McKenzie
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|701-444-3449
|Dakota Drug
|Stanley
|Mountrail
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|701-628-2255
|Elbowoods Memorial Health Center
|New Town
|Mountrail
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|701-627-4750
|Mountrail County Medical Center Hospital
|Stanley
|Mountrail
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|701-628-2424
|Mountrail County Medical Clinic
|Stanley
|Mountrail
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|701-628-2505
|Parshall Field Clinic
|Parshall
|Mountrail
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|701-862-2280
|Trinity Community Clinic - New Town
|New Town
|Mountrail
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|Trinity Health has begun sending invitations for vaccine appointments to patients based on North Dakota’s published breakdown of Priority Groups as part of a phased-in approach to distributing the coronavirus vaccines in the state. Anyone who receives an invitation via text, email, or voicemail should respond immediately. Vaccine supply is limited so we are scheduling appointments for confirmed responses only from the invitations we send out. To learn more information about the Covid Vaccine please go to www.trinityhealth.org.
|Upper Missouri District Health Unit - McKenzie County
|Stanley
|Mountrail
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|701-628-2951
|White Shield Field Clinic
|New Town
|Mountrail
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|701-627-4750
|Bethel Lutheran Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
|Williston
|Williams
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|701-572-6766
|Chatter Health
|Williston
|Williams
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|701-609-2004
|CHI Mercy Medical Center Williston Hospital
|Williston
|Williams
|Phase 1A: Health care workers in direct contact with COVID-19
|Please contact Craven Hagan Clinic for more information
|CHI St Alexius Health Williston Clinic
|Williston
|Williams
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|Call the clinic 701-572-7651 for more information on how and when to schedule.
|Fairlight Medical Center
|Williston
|Williams
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|701-577-6337
|G & G Pharmacy
|Williston
|Williams
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|701-572-7979
|Great Plains Women's Health Center
|Williston
|Williams
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|701-774-7687
|ND Pharmacy Inc - Williston
|Williston
|Williams
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|701-572-4181
|Northland Health Centers - Ray
|Ray
|Williams
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|Please call 701-568-5600 to inquire about vaccine availability and to be placed on a waiting list if you are interested in receiving the vaccine. Vaccinations will be by appointment only.
|Thrifty White Pharmacy Williston #067
|Williston
|Williams
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|763-513-4392
|Tioga Drug
|Tioga
|Williams
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|701-664-2116
|Tioga Medical Center Clinic
|Tioga
|Williams
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|Patients that wish to receive the vaccine are encouraged to call 701-664-3368 option 1 and add their name to our waiting list. We will call patients to schedule an appointment when they are eligible to receive the vaccine at our facility.
|Tioga Medical Center Hospital
|Tioga
|Williams
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|Patients that wish to receive the vaccine are encouraged to call 701-664-3368 option 1 and add their name to our waiting list. We will call patients to schedule an appointment when they are eligible to receive the vaccine at our facility.
|Trinity Health Western Dakota Clinic
|Williston
|Williams
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|Patients to call Clinic to see i they are eligible.
|Upper Missouri District Health Unit - Williams County
|Williston
|Williams
|Phase 1B: Persons age 75 and older
|701-774-6400