Traditionally, gardeners have been encouraged to participate in NDSU’s Spring Fever Garden Forums through their county NDSU Extension offices. However, this year, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the first of these forums, set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, are moving online.
Thursday’s presentations include:
• Plant Parenting 101. Esther McGinnis. Learn how to increase the number of houseplants you have through division, cuttings, and air layering.
• Alternative Lawn Care. Greta Gramig. We’ll discuss alternative approaches that reduce pesticide use, decrease labor demands and lower costs of maintaining turfgrass.
• Restoring Soil Health. Jon Stika. Learn how the soil functions as a biological system and how to manage the soil in your garden to restore its health and fertility.
Here is the link to enter the forum on Thursday.
https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/59b392b237b141fa9c33417e81e448cf.
The forum is being delivered with Blackboard Collaborate Ultra. You will not need to download the software. Simply click on the link to join the event. Questions may be typed into the chat box.
Forums in upcoming weeks will discuss how to beautify your landscape, grow vegetables in containers, grow apples, attract native bees, design companion plantings, care for lawns, and much more.
Information on training sites for the latter two forums will be announced when it becomes available.
For more information, handouts, links to future meetings, and recordings of previous forums, go to https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/springfever. Everyone is welcome to join the Spring Fever forums.