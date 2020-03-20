No one has a crystal ball when it comes to the effect of COVID-19 on agriculture and energy, however a group of four NDSU Extension experts will help members of those sectors better understand what they are seeing in the markets.
NDSU will be offering a webinar on the topic of COVID-19 and the ag and energy sectors at 12:30 p.m. CST Monday, March 23.
To join the webinar, visit https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/8197927692. You should log in a few minutes before the event starts, so that there is time to solve any technical issues.
If you cannot join the webinar by computer, you can also call 312-626-6799 and enter meeting ID 819-792-7692.
"While we are uncertain of the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on the grain and livestock markets, and energy prices, we can help producers get a clearer picture of the current conditions," NDSU Extension crops economist Dr. Frayne Olson said.
Topics will include taking advantage of low-interest rates and Small Business Administration loans, North Dakota and regional economy implications, understanding current conditions, and implementing an action plan, selling grain or livestock for cash flow, spring planting decisions, and the relationship between agriculture and energy.
Presenters in addition to Olson include:
• Bryon Parman — NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist
• Tim Petry — NDSU Extension livestock economist
• David Ripplinger — NDSU Extension bioproducts/bioenergy economist
Participants will have a chance to ask questions at the conclusion of the webinar.
The webinar will be recorded and available for later viewing at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/alerts/coronavirus.