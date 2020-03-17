Effective immediately, NDSU Extension will postpone, cancel or offer alternative means of delivery of all face-to-face meetings, trainings, etc. in light of the rapidly evolving nature of the COVID-19 situation. This directive includes 4-H activities, programs taught by volunteers and all events sponsored by NDSU Extension.
Following NDSU's lead, this postponement of activities will be through Sunday, April 5. We will resume normal operations for face-to-face meetings sponsored by NDSU Extension on Monday, April 6, provided there are no other developments that further complicate the situation and assuming no other guidance or directives come from federal or state officials.