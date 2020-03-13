The North Dakota High School Activities Association will be modifying the 2020 NDHSAA Class A Basketball State Tournament schedule to help limit attendance at the event beginning Friday, March 13, 2020.
The restricted attendance will apply to semifinals on Friday, March 13 at the Scheels Center, and the third-place and championship games on Saturday, March 14, also at the Scheels Center.
Meanwhile, fifth-place games will be played Saturday, March 14 at the Fargodome. Each game will be one session of the tournament with the arena being cleared and cleaned at the end of each game. The revised Class A Basketball State Tournament Schedule is listed below:
Scheels Center Friday, March 13
Girls Semifinal #1 (Fargo Shanley vs. Mandan), 11 a.m.
Girls Semifinal #2 (Fargo Davies vs. Devils Lake), 2 p.m.
Boys Semifinal #1 (Bismarck High vs. Fargo Davies), 5 p.m.
Boys Semifinal #2 (West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Jamestown), 8 p.m.
Fargodome Friday, March 13
Boys Consolation Semifinal #1 (Fargo Shanley vs. Mandan), Noon
Boys Consolation Semifinal #2 (Dickinson vs. Devils Lake), 2 p.m.
Girls Consolation Semifinal #1 (Bismarck Legacy vs. Grand Forks Red River), 4 p.m.
Girls Consolation Semifinal #2 (Bismarck St. Mary's vs. Bismarck Century), 6 p.m.
Scheels Center Saturday, March 14
Girls 3rd Place, 11 a.m.
Boys 3rd Place, 2 p.m.
Girls Championship, 5 p.m.
Boys Championship, 8 p.m.
Fargodome Saturday, March 14
Girls 5th Place Game, 10 a.m.
Boys 5th Place Game, Noon
This decision will impact only the 2020 NDHSAA Class A Basketball State Tournament at this time. As the COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving, plans for events held after this weekend are still being developed and will be communicated at a later date.
The NDHSAA Class A championship and consolation brackets for both boys and girls tournaments will be played.
It is critical that all attendees at tournaments follow the recommendations regarding personal hygiene and avoidance of contact with anyone who is experiencing respiratory complications or fever. Any potential attendee who does not feel well, participant or fan, is expected to refrain from attending tournaments.
Fans are encouraged to follow the NDHSAA Class A State Tournament games through broadcast, streaming and/or social media. The NDHSAA Class A Boys and girls semifinals and championship games will be televised on WDAY-TV and statewide ABC affiliates, and the NDHSAA Class A boys and girls consolation bracket games will be webstreamed.