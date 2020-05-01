On Friday, May 1, the NDHSAA Board of Directors unanimously voted to cancel the remaining winter basketball tournaments and all remaining spring sports seasons.
While the basketball tournaments and spring sports season were initially suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Class A girls basketball semifinals were already complete before the season was interrupted. However, the Class A boys semifinals had not yet been played, and the Class B boys state tournament did not have an opportunity to begin.
"As disappointed as we are for our students, coaches, advisors, parents, and supporters of our high school activities, the health and safety of students and communities is the deciding factor in this decision,” NDHSAA Board of Directors President Scott Privratsky wrote in a press release obtained by the Herald. "This difficult conclusion did not come easy as we understand the huge sacrifices students have made."
In the aftermath of the announcement, those within the Williston athletic community expressed their disappointment. Joe Kemp, a former Williston Coyote student-athlete and current swim and dive coach for the WHS boys and girls teams, stated he especially feels frustrated for the senior competitors whose high school careers are now officially over.
"As an athlete, I loved being in season with my best friends. As soon as one season ended, I couldn’t wait for the next one to begin," Kemp told the Williston Herald via email. "My teammates and coaches from high school sports are still some of the most important people in my life, it’s really sad so many people will be missing out on an experience like that."
Meanwhile, Williston Trinity Christian School track and field coach Bryan Eder also expressed his disappointment as the WTCS track and field program boasted a record number of 24 participants going into the 2020 campaign. However, Eder believes the NDHSAA's decision was ultimately the correct thing to do as the logistics of resuming a spring season would present a host of different problems statewide.
"It would not make much sense to carry on a season at this point, especially with schools being closed right now. Not to mention, we had just finished up with training camp work in March, so to resume the season now, with so much inactivity in between, we would basically have to start camp all over again," the WTCS coach adds. "Their decision does not surprise me, but it is very disheartening for all the kids who are affected."