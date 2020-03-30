The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is now scheduling appointments for commercial driver license (CDL) knowledge and road tests, as well as adding endorsements. CDL services are available by appointment only and walk-ins will not be accepted at this time. Appointments can be scheduled by calling NDDOT at 701-328-3489 or toll free 1-855-633-6835. Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The CDL appointments began today and are only available to CDL drivers and temporary agricultural workers (H-2A). If you already have an appointment scheduled, you will be contacted by NDDOT with further instruction prior to your appointment.
“CDL drivers are essential to the state’s economy as they work to move medical supplies, business and agricultural commodities throughout the nation,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has extended CDL expirations until June 30 across the U.S. for CDLs due for renewal on or after March 1, 2020. CDL holders that have a medical certification card issued for a period of at least 90 days and that expire on or after March 1, 2020 are valid until June 30,2020.
Governor Burgum’s Executive order 2020-07, waives the expiration date on all driver licenses which expire from March 1, 2020 until the declared disaster has ended.
In addition to these changes, it is important to let North Dakota citizens know that the Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline for REAL ID until October 1, 2021.
For more information about online driver license and motor vehicle services visit www.dot.nd.gov