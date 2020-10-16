The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) continues to provide driver license and motor vehicle services by appointment only. No walk-in services are available at this time.
Customers need to schedule an appointment ahead of time by visiting our website at dot.nd.gov to complete an online request or by calling 1-855-633-6835.
“Our appointment system is necessary to ensure we provide our customers and staff members a safe and efficient experience,” said Robin Rehborg, NDDOT’s Deputy Director for Driver Safety. “Safety is our top priority and this approach will reduce wait times and help limit the spread of COVID-19.”
For safety reasons, only the customer scheduled for the appointment may enter the building. Customers are required to participate in a temperature check and health screening at the time of their scheduled appointment. Masks are strongly recommended for the safety of the customer and our employees.
Many driver license services such as change of address, renewals, replacements and more are available online. Motor vehicle services such as license plates and titling can also be done by mailing in paperwork. Vehicle renewals can be done online, at a self-service kiosk or by mail.
Local Motor Vehicle Branch offices are also by appointment only and offer a variety of services. Please call your local Motor Vehicle office for service information or check NDDOT’s website.
Please continue to watch the NDDOT website for the most up-to-date information at www.dot.nd.gov.