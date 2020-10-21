The North Dakota Community Foundation has awarded $38,748 in its third round of COVID-19 response grants, including $1,000 to a Divide County hospital.
The grants were awarded to 21 organizations across the state, primarily food pantries and meal sites, including the Great Plains Food Bank. Among the recipients was St. Luke's Hospital in Crosby, which got a $1,000 grant.
Funding for the grants came from NDCF’s COVID-19 Community & Nonprofit Response Fund, which has received donations from individuals and businesses including Conoco-Phillips and Bartlett & West.
“Food banks and meal providers continue to see a tremendous increase in demand for their services as the pandemic continues,” said Kevin Dvorak, President & CEO of NDCF. “Our board identified that as a key, basic need that they wanted to address and many of the grants went to those organizations.”
NDCF awarded $248,714 in its first round of COVID-19 response grants in April, awarded another $209,682 in May, and also administered the ONEOK Hospitality Employee COVID-19 Assistance Fund, which provided $500 each to 400 hospitality employees in the Bakken oilfields. Total COVID-19 assistance from NDCF to nonprofits and residents is over $697,000 to date.
NDCF encourages people to donate directly to the trusted, local North Dakota nonprofit of their choice. However, if individuals do not have a particular nonprofit they wish to support, or if they would prefer to remain anonymous, they can donate to NDCF’s COVID-19 Community & Nonprofit Response Fund at www.NDCF.net/donate.