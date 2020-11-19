The North Dakota University System, in cooperation with the North Dakota Department of Health, is working to increase student testing for COVID-19 in advance of Thanksgiving.
NDUS is asking students to minimize their activities prior to leaving campus if they plan to visit loved ones outside of their normal social circle. If students choose to leave campus, they are encouraged to get a test prior to leaving campus and then once again when they return. The goal of these efforts is to identify positive cases, thus minimizing the risk of spread to families and communities.
Students may be at lower risk when they are on campus, as opposed to elsewhere, due to the high mask use and social distancing on campus. Many campuses encourage students to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by staying on campus during the Thanksgiving holiday break and are offering flexibility with class delivery methods as the semester continues.
Several institutions are planning special events and observances for students who choose to stay on campus during the holiday break. Students should check with their individual campuses for special arrangements and activities that may be planned during the holiday break.
Williston State College will continue fall semester classes as scheduled after Thanksgiving. WSC encourages all students, faculty, and staff to take advantage of the COVID-19 testing events before traveling home for the holiday, and after returning to campus following the Thanksgiving holiday. Students who are currently taking face-to-face courses have the option to travel home and finish the semester via synchronous delivery.