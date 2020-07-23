National Night Out is off for 2020.
The Williston Police Department announced Thursday, July 23, that it was canceling National Night Out, usually held the first Tuesday in August.
"This decision was not easy to make," a news release from the department reads. "In evaluating the current COVID-19 situation, guidelines set by the CDC and with the community’s health and well-being in mind, the Williston Police Department believes it is the best decision for everyone’s safety to cancel this event. The Williston Police Department is looking forward to the 2021 National Night Out."