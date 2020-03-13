Being flexible is something everybody has to be during this period of time due to the coronavirus.
With a National Emergency being declared on Friday, to fight this worldwide virus, drastic measures are being put into place.
That includes the state high school league putting a halt to all school related activities.
Safety is the key and must come before anything else.
This means the young players and fans will be forced to look back and wonder, what if?
While measures calling off major sporting events was also taking place throughout America, we received word of a different nature from a local talent playing professional basketball in Japan.
Former Coyote Brian Qvale saw his season put on hold earlier, however as of an email we received Thursday evening, his team was to be back on the hardcourt this weekend.
“As of right now we resumed our season and I am about to get on a bus today to travel to Osaka and play games Saturday and Sunday with no fans in attendance,” said Brian.
He went on to say, “I am hoping after this league sees America, Europe, everyone closing down sporting events that they choose to do the same.”
As of this writing we have not heard of any change from the weekend games for Qvale and teammates.
Lots of questions
There’s no doubt folks are questioning what is taking place, but for the good of students and staff, safety is number one.
Across the country major colleges are switching to online courses, while finding a way to get by during this crisis.
The District 1 school board called for a special meeting on Friday to discuss the status of students.
Meanwhile, we can tell you K-12 will be shut down for a short period of time in Wisconsin.
Being a sports fan and looking forward to the upcoming major league baseball season only days away, you can imagine the number of folks disappointed.
This sport will also be a day-to-day decision.
This country has been through some tough times before and one can only hope the medical scientists find the answer so this fear can be put to rest, once and for all.
Concert is off
We should alert you as we pen this column and call attention to upcoming events, you need to realize there is nothing written in stone.
Jean Lindvig sent out info earlier that the Williston Concert Association will present its next concert on Thursday (March 19).
Not so!
As we were typing in that info another email reached our desk pointing out
Allied Concert Services has cancelled all concerts until April 7.
Join the fun
That tends to switch things up a bit.
You must first remember the WCA is a membership-only admission, and you are invited to become a member.
All you have to do is show up at the gate.
The WCA season ticket sales campaign begins, just before the last concert which is planned for April 20, Beginnings; a Chicago Tribute Band.
Hey, you can join in the fun for next year, while getting in on a bonus concert.
But for now, you will have to keep checking the pages of the Williston Daily Herald, along with the e-edition.
Band Day May 9
Looking ahead one can only hope things have turned around.
Being an optimist, we can tell you now that Band Day is set for May 9 in Williston.
You should know the parade route has been changed due to construction, while the starting time has been shifted to noon.
Early plans call for two guest bands, including the NFL Kansas City Chiefs Rumble and the Twin City Metro Pipe Band out of Minneapolis.
Band Day is a true community event and has withstood the test of time.
Watch for further details.
N.D. state fair
The dates for the North Dakota State Fair run from July 17 to July 25.
The Country Showpass lineup includes the likes of Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Sawyer Brown, Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots, along with Dan + Shay.
You should know tickets go on sale March 31.
At the same time you should know if the entire state fair is cancelled, only tickets purchased from the fair will be refunded.
In this together
Remember folks, we’re all in this together.
While decisions are being made, we must remember they are for the safety and benefit of all.
No one knows how long this will take to clear up, but 2020 will be an even numbered year to look back on.
For now, let’s pull together and pitch in as needed.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.