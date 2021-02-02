The Upper Missouri District Health Unit announced that it will be holding vaccine clinics in Williston, Crosby and Watford City.
Vaccine doses are available for people 65 and older with two or more high risk medical conditions, 75 or older regardless of health and anyone eligible under the state's phase 1A.
To register, go to https://vaccinereg.health.nd.gov/. The link works best in Firefox of Chrome.
People without internet access are encouraged to reach out to friends or family for assistance. The Williston Library and the Williston Senior Center and are also willing to help people get registered online. A mask is required. Please be aware you will need to plan to stay for 15 minutes after receiving vaccine and we ask that you come no more than 15 minutes early. Once the clinic slots are filled the clinic will be closed. Please watch for future clinics as we receive more vaccine.
UMDHU continues to ask the communities we serve for understanding during this process as we and other partners have no control over the amount of vaccine coming in. We encourage people to continue checking our website for information, monitor local media and our social media on who is being vaccinated when.
While vaccinations are starting to become available this is not the time to let down our guard. Please continue frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks to prevent COVID-19 infections. For more information on the vaccine, visit www.umdhu.org