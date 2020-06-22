Another round of Farm to Families food boxes are headed to Williston, a program that is being funded by the CARES Act.
The F2F program purchases food from farmers, many of whom have been struggling amid disrupted supply chains to get their products to market, to give to families, many of whom are struggling with disrupted livelihoods as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Williston’s food distribution will have 610 food boxes to distribute. About 90 of the usual 700 are being dropped off first in Watford City.
The event is being facilitated by Great Plains Food Bank at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds parking lot. The fairgrounds is located at 519 53rd Street East.
As before this will be a drive-through, contactless distribution, without income requirements. Anyone in need of food assistance may take a box of food. The only question participants will be asked is how many are living in the household. Primarily so Great Plains can report how many families were helped, but also so they can ensure appropriate amounts are distributed.
Great Plains has also been allowing individuals to pick up boxes for others.
They may even be able to deliver food boxes to families in need, depending on how many volunteers sign up. Call Rachel Monge at 701-390-2513 to arrange delivery. That’s also the number to call if you want to volunteer to help with this effort.
Distribution of the food boxes will be on a first-come first serve basis. While the event is slated to run until 7:30 p.m., it often takes only an hour or so to distribute all the food. The distribution will end when the food runs out, so plan to go earlier rather than later.
Participants may line up for the distribution up to an hour before it starts.
Because of the demand, the amount of boxes coming to Williston every two weeks will double to 1,400 boxes starting in July.
Great Plains manages a website that lists locations of food pantries to help people find food that is near them quickly and easily.
Nationally the Farm Food to Families Program has already distributed more than 5 million boxes of fresh produce, dairy and meat products to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The dairy and meat products have been smaller in number, Monge said, and have been distributed to food pantries that can hold them at the appropriate temperature, rather than food boxes.
The distribution of food products in North Dakota is now expected to extend through the second week of August.
Up to 40 million boxes of food are to be delivered nationwide. In all, USDA had $3 billion for purchasing fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy and meat from farmers for the boxes of food. It’s spent about half of that so far.
Regional suppliers pack the boxes, many of whose workers have been affected by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food-service businesses. After the boxes are packed they are delivered to entities that can facilitate distribution, such as Great Plains Food Bank.