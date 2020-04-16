More COVID-19 tests are available and expanding testing is key to reopening, governor says

There should be enough testing kits available in North Dakota that more people can get tested, Gov. Doug Burgum said Thursday, April 16.
Because of a limited number of tests, many health care providers were testing people based on severity of symptoms, whether someone had traveled or whether the person was at a higher risk of complications, among other criteria.
"We know there's more people out there," Burgum said of people who'd wanted tests.
Now that the number of test kits available is up, as is the state's capacity to process those tests, anyone who has symptoms and wants to get tested should be able to do so, Burgum said.
"(The state has) enough tests and testing kits to test a much higher number," he said.
Burgum's announcement came during a news conference where he announced there had been 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, among the highest number of cases in a single day.
The question, Burgum said, is whether the state is still in the rising part of the infection curve.
So far, there have been 393 confirmed cases. Nine people have died, 14 are currently hospitalized and 163 are listed as recovered.
More widespread testing is going to be essential to reopen the businesses forced to close in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, he said. The state is now able to process 1,100 tests per day and plans to increase that to more than 2,000 per day in May and again to more than 4,000 per day in June.
"Testing is the way we get ourselves back to work," he said.
An example of the capability of the state is the response to COVID-19 cases at LM Wind Power in Grand Forks. The state sent workers to the facility, which closed after the positive tests, to test everyone who had been in contact with the people who'd tested positive, as well as other workers at the plant.
"I think there is a concern that a Smithfield could happen here," Burgum said, referring to the South Dakota meatpacking plant that had to close this week after multiple positive COVID-19 tests.
The state isn't reaching out to large employers about offering testing, but is sending out a rapid response team like the one sent to LM Wind Power when necessary.
More such teams are needed, Burgum said, as is the ability to process more tests every day.
"We're working round the clock to continue building up that capacity," he said.
If an employer is concened, they can reach out to the state.
Burgum recommended that people who are told they can't get a test also call the state health department.
The state is working on a plan to start the process of reopening business, but Burgum urged caution.
"Some have concluded because our numbers are low we didn't need to take the extra precautions," he said. "The steps we have taken worked, that's why we have low numbers."
While many younger people have mild symptoms, coronavirus is still a dangerous and potentially deadly disease.
"There's risks to reopening," Burgum said. "The virus is still there."