Montana man thought COVID-19 was a 'shamdemic,' until that is it sent him to the hospital

Gilbert Herrera once called the COVID-19 pandemic a “shamdemic” and believed it would all “disappear” once the election was over.
Until, that is, the 51-year-old caught COVID-19 and landed in the hospital.
“I have a normal, healthy immune system,” he said. “Which most of the time prevents me from getting sick.”
But on Sept. 10, Herrera began to feel the tell-tale hot and cold flashes that meant he was coming down with something.
A cold or something, he thought. No big deal. He kept right on working.
But each day, Herrera’s symptoms got worse, until, finally, he could barely perform his duties. He was forced to admit he needed to get a COVID-19 test.
“They quarantined me right away and I sat at home for another week,” he said.
His wife, meanwhile, Gina Sanden, was also getting sick. The 44-year-old had started to experience symptoms of COVID the day after Herrera.
“They were mild. A throat-clearing cough,” she said. “I didn’t get really sick until the 16th.”
Then, on the 18th of September, she was short of breath, and coughing very hard.
“I had body aches and symptoms more like the flu,” she said. “Gilbert had different symptoms, and my daughter had different symptoms from either of us.”
Sanden went to the hospital on Sept. 20, and doctors found pneumonia as well as COVID.
“They had to basically prepare me a room that didn’t exist,” Sanden said. “That was interesting because they blocked out my window, so there was no way for me to look outside.”
Herrera, stayed home, trying to tough it out. But his condition kept worsening. His breathing became shallow, so he called his wife, and she arranged for their daughter to take him to the hospital.
“When my daughter came downstairs to take me to the hospital, I could see the fear in her eyes,” Herrera said. “She was scared of what was happening to me. By the time I got to the car, it felt like everything was starting to go black.”
Herrera’s wife, who coordinated her husband’s arrival at the hospital, so that staff were ready and waiting when he arrived.
He was whisked immediately to emergency care, to stabilize his breathing and assess his vitals.
“Within 20 minutes, I was back to breathing partially normal,” he said.
But his vitals remained low, so he still had to be admitted to the hospital’s COVID wing.
“They started giving me the treatments, the same one as the president, and inside of three days, my vitals went from really bad to extremely good,” he said.
Sanden, meanwhile, turned out to be allergic to Remdesivir. She had to take benadryl first, and then receive her doses over a two-hour timeframe, instead of the more usual 30 minutes.
On the last day, however, she had a new nurse unfamiliar with that protocol. She followed the pharmacy instructions instead, and Sanden went into anaphylactic shock.
Sanden’s white cell count spiked not long after that, and doctors discovered she had contracted sepsis. Whether that condition or the pneumonia was caused by COVID is not known.
“I got out of the hospital Sept. 30, and didn’t get out of isolation until last week,” Sanden said.
She is still recovering from sepsis and pneumonia.
One-third of people who get sepsis die, Sanden said she has since learned. And those who survive sepsis often die anyway, within three years.
“That makes me a bit nervous,” she admitted.
Herrera, too, is still recovering from COVID-19. Because of fluid in his lungs, he is on blood thinners to prevent blood clots. His doctors indicated he will have to continue that for quite some time, perhaps even, the rest of his life.
“This virus doesn’t care who you are,” he said. “It doesn’t care what color you are. It doesn’t care, you know, if you are clean or dirty.”
The experience with COVID-19 has made him a firm believer in wearing masks, and he now finds it painful to see so many people going about in public spaces without them.
“I just don’t want to see anyone else go through what we had to deal with,” he said.
His new stance on masks has gotten him into quite a few arguments, he admitted.
“There are always those people who just don’t care about your story or what you went through,” he said. “You still have those people who are just not going to wear them.”
That won’t stop him, though, from continuing to tell his story, and encouraging others to take every safety precaution they can to prevent going through the experience he went through.