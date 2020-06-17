The MonDak Historical & Arts Society has received $5,000 through Humanities Montana’s CARES grant program. This rapid-response funding provides general operating support to cultural organizations in the state that have been affected by the COVID-19 health crisis.
This funding will support current operations at the MonDak Heritage Center during these uncertain times. MDHC was closed to visitors for six weeks and while the center is now open for visits, all classes and youth programming was cancelled and nearly all remain cancelled. That translates to very little income while day to day operating expenditures such as utilities continued. This grant will enable MDHC to pay some of those expenses.
The funds are part of the CARES Act passed by Congress in March. The $2 trillion aid package included $75 million for the National Endowment for the Humanities, approximately $30 million of which was sent to fifty-six state and territorial humanities councils to redistribute to humanities nonprofit organizations in need.
The state humanities councils were chosen to distribute these funds because of their well-established relationships with museums, historical societies, libraries, and cultural institutions that are the cornerstones of some of the most vulnerable and hardest to reach communities.
Humanities Montana is Montana's state humanities council with a mission to serve communities through stories and conversation. Humanities Montana offer experiences that nurture imagination and ideas by speaking to Montanans’ diverse history, literature, and philosophy. Established in 1972, it is one of fifty-six councils across the nation that the National Endowment for the Humanities created in order to better infuse the humanities directly and effectively into public life. Humanities Montana produces, funds, creates, and supports humanities-based projects and programs, eye-opening cultural experiences, and meaningful conversations.
Please make plans to visit the MonDak Heritage Center, we have new art exhibitions on display, new historical exhibitions featuring items from our collection.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and on Saturday from 1-4. Admission is FREE. For more information call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org. Visit us at www.themondak.org or on Facebook at MonDakHeritageCenter