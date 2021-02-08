Valentine's Day is coming up, and Mondak Animal Shelter is hosting an online auction to help find some last minute gift ideas and help out a great cause.
"All Fur Love" is one of the shelter's largest annual fundraisers, providing thousands of dollars to help for the continued care of Mondak's critters. Normally held as a banquet and auction, COVID has prevented any in-person event from taking place. But Shelter Director Tamara Rooks said she wasn't going to let that stop her. Instead, the shelter put together an online auction, featuring nearly 50 items donated from local businesses and individuals.
Bidding for the auction opened on Monday, Feb. 8 and runs until 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12. The auction has a wide variety of baskets and items to choose from, including a spa basket for you and you pet, a dinner and movie basket for Valentine's, handmade blankets, quilts and even a football signed by Minnesota Viking Anthony Barr for the sports enthusiast. Previous years' auctions have brought in more around $5,000 for the shelter, a goal Rooks hopes to meet yet again.
"This is how we operate," Rooks explained. "All of the funds for these events go right back to the animals. If they need medical attention, things like that. All of that money goes straight into caring for these dogs and cats. By bidding in this auction, people are contributing directly to the care of these animals."
Rooks said winners will be announced immediately after the auction ends, and that winners will also be notified via email. All items must be paid for by Feb 19. Rooks said the intent is to give people a chance to find some unique last minute items before Valentine's Day on Sunday.
"It's a perfect sort of gift," she said. "What better way to show someone you love them than by getting them a great gift, while at the same time supporting your local animal shelter and keeping these animals safe and off the streets?"
Register to bid and check out all the items available at www.mondakanimalrescue.org/auction. All baskets can also be seen in-person at the Mondak Animal Rescue, open Tuesday to Friday 1 p.m.. to 5 p.m.