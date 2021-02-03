Beginning Feb 3, businesses around Williston are starting to get mobbed, but they aren't in danger, in fact the "mob" is there to help.
It's called the Cash Mob, a group of Facebook members united for a common goal: to help the local businesses of Williston.
"The Cash Mob is a group of people who assemble at a local business and help support that business by making purchases." Bart Rasmussen told the Williston Herald.
Rasmussen put the Cash Mob Facebook group together after seeing similar things being done in other cities. The idea is to help those local businesses that may be experiencing economic slowdown due to the pandemic by giving them a little extra boost.
"I've got friends in the restaurant business, and I've been hearing through the pandemic how hard a time they've been having with the shutdowns and restrictions," Rasmussen explained. "At the same time, I was hearing about online and big box retailers having record profits, and it felt like the small businesses were getting left out."
Restaurant and retail businesses alike get visited by the mob, and Rasmussen asks group members to submit ideas for which business to visit. Members vote Thursday through Monday, and the chosen business is "mobbed" that Wednesday. The first business mobbed was the Hula Grill on Wednesday, Feb 3.
Rasmussen said he plans to keep the group going as long as possible, and hopes that others begin to get involved to help the campaign be successful.
"I just want people to support their local community rather than spend their money elsewhere," he said. "Big box stores and Amazon will do just fine, I want people to remember these smaller businesses and think of them first."
To get involved in the Cash Mob, join the public group on Facebook at Cash Mob-Williston, ND.