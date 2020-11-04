The Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center announced that it has closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns.
The center was closed by order of the state beginning Sunday, Nov. 1, according to Assistant Site Supervisor Debbie Crossland. She added that while the doors may be closed to the general public, patrons may still enjoy the Interpretive Center by appointment. The galleries will be available for groups to tour, they will simply need to call ahead and make a reservation. Crossland added that there is ample space within the facility to allow for groups to socially distance.
Crossland added that two of the Interpretive Center's monthly programs were still occurring, but that visitors are asked to follow the CDC's recommendations on social distancing and masks are required inside the facility. Crossland stated that along with individual groups, the Center is open for any school groups that would like to tour the facility, provided they make arrangements ahead of time.
The following activities are scheduled for November at the Interpretive Center:
Nov 19: Confluence History Book Club, 7 p.m. Join history buffs in discussing this month's book, "Camilla, Montana Prairie Pioneer," by Camilla M. Anderson. Free refreshments. The History Book Club meets third Thursday of each month.
Nov 20 and 21: Confluence Sewing and Quilting, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All experience levels invited and instruction provided. Participants are asked to bring their own lunch. Sewing and Quilting meets on the third Friday and Saturday of the month.
For more information, contact Debbie Crossland or Joe Garcia at 701-572-9034. The Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center is open Wed. to Sat., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.