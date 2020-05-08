At the direction of the Miss America Organization, the Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization has cancelled the 2020 Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen Competitions. A 2021 Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen Competition will be held in Williston in the summer of 2021, and details will be forthcoming.
The decision comes after the Miss America Organization postponed it’s annual competition due to the nationwide COVID-19 impact. The next Miss America Competition will be held in late 2021.
All candidates who have qualified for the 2020 Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Competitions will be eligible to compete at the 2021 Competitions.
Miss North Dakota 2019 Haley Wolfe and Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen 2019 Kaylee Moss will hold their titles until they crown their successors at the 2021 Competitions.
“The health, and safety of our candidates, families and volunteers is our top priority in making the decision to reschedule our state competition,” said Miss North Dakota Board President Debbie Richter.
“The Miss North Dakota Organization is committed to providing the best possible scholarship opportunities and experiences for the young women who participate. We are grateful to the many partners and sponsors who have invested in us, and we are looking forward to using this opportunity to grow our organization for future success.