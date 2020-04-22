The Minnesota Vikings will raise funds and awareness for The Salvation Army as part of the NFL’s virtual “Draft-A-Thon,” a three-day virtual fundraiser to support those impacted by COVID-19.
Viking fans from across the region are encouraged to donate April 23-25 at relief.NFL.com to support The Salvation Army. There is also a text-to-donate option. As the nation’s largest social service organization, with more than 7,600 service locations across the country (59 in Minnesota and North Dakota), The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to meet human need amid this crisis and in the coming weeks, months and potentially years.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army has evolved service delivery to ensure that the immediate needs of the region’s most vulnerable populations are met. Since the start of the pandemic:
400,000 Minnesotans and North Dakotans have filed for unemployment
Requests for assistance from The Salvation Army Northern Division have tripled
The Salvation Army Northern Division has been providing meals to 1,000 individuals each day and groceries to 13,000 families each week
“The Salvation Army Northern Division is honored to be the charity selected for the Vikings’ 2020 Draft-A-Thon,” said Brian Molohon, Executive Director of Development. “As the full impact of this crisis is felt by the people we serve, The Salvation Army will continue to meet the need for anyone seeking our services, but we need public support to do so. Whether you cheer for the Vikings from here or from afar, we hope you will join our team of staff and volunteers in the Fight for Good.”
For more than two decades, The Salvation Army Northern Division has partnered with Viking players, coaches and executives to provide assistance to those in need during the Christmas season and throughout the year.
The Salvation Army is one of six national service organizations selected by the National Football League Foundation to benefit from the virtual fundraiser. The others are American Red Cross, CDC Foundation, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels and United Way. All 32 NFL clubs have selected one or more of these organizations’ local branches to receive a portion of the funding. Collectively, the NFL family has donated more than $76 million to various COVID-19 outreach efforts.
To learn more about The Salvation Army Northern Division response to the COVID-19 crisis, visit www.SalvationArmyNorth.org/covid19.