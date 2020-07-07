FARGO, N.D. – The Midco Foundation has made a generous and impactful gift in the fight to end hunger with a $50,000 donation to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank. The donation comes at an important time and will help to feed hungry children, seniors and families across North Dakota and western Minnesota still struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gift from the Midco Foundation is part of a larger $250,000 commitment to fight hunger in the region and will benefit a total of eight food banks in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Kansas.
“Midco is concerned about the broader needs of society, particularly right now,” said Midcontinent Communications EVP and CFO Steve Grosser. “Providing money to purchase food for those in need is a small but meaningful way for Midco to give back. We’re honored to support Great Plains Food Bank’s fight to end hunger.”
The donation is a critical piece of the Great Plains Food Bank’s estimated near $12 million response over the next 12 months to meet the increase in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That response includes an additional $2 million needed in fundraising and 7.3 million pounds of food, which equates to 6 million meals. Since the pandemic has hit, the Great Plains Food Bank has seen as high as a 79 percent increase in need for food assistance.
“We remain as committed as ever to helping those in need throughout the region during this pandemic and gifts like this from the Midco Foundation are crucial to our efforts to do that,” Great Plains Food Bank President Melissa Sobolik said. “We thank everyone at the Midco Foundation for all that they do and for this incredible commitment to the fight to end hunger. Thanks to their generosity, we continue to move forward in filling the need at a critical time.”
You can read more about the Great Plains Food Bank’s response to COVID-19 at https://www.greatplainsfoodbank.org.