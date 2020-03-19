A North Dakota Human Services presentation scheduled for 3 to 4 p.m. March 19 has been rescheduled to 3 to 4 p.m. April 16. The presentation is part of continuing consideration of changes to the states Primary Care Case Management Program implemented in the 80s, and will be available through Skype video conference at https://bit.ly/3cqpykp or by phone at 701-328-0950, passcode 827948193#. North Dakota Medicaid providers and stakeholders are invited to attend.
The speaker is Kate McEvoy from Connecticut Medicaid. She wil talk about HUSKY Health, a self-insured managed fee-for-service model that has improved outcomes for both Medicaid members and health care providers.
There will be time for questions and answers during the session.
The presentation will be available for later viewing at the department’s website at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/medicalserv/medicaid/provider.html.
More information about the department’s efforts to improve its services is online at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/medicalserv/medicaid/managedcare.html.
Recordings of previous presentations are also available at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/medicalserv/medicaid/provider.html.
Any individuals with disabilities who need accommodations, including auxiliary aids to participate, may contact Stacey Koehly at 701-328-4807, toll-free 800-755-2604, 711 (TTY) or skoehly@nd.gov.