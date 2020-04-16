MDU Resources Group announced that it is donating $500,000 to a number of organizations to support coronavirus relief efforts, including $41,500 to charities in North Dakota.
The donation comes from the MDU Resources Foundation, which is funded by stockholder money, and is in addition to the $2.2 million the MDU Resources Foundation already has committed to charitable organizations this year. Among those receiving the much needed assistance is Williston's Salvation Army Food Pantry, which has taken quite the hit amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Lt. Rachel Irvine with Williston's Salvation Army said the donation couldn't come at a better time.
"Operating a food pantry does get expensive, especially with the rising costs that are associated with food nowadays," Irvine told the Williston Herald. "And we live in an area where it's already high. So this donation means that we will be able to do what we do and not have to worry about cutting back on what we're buying. It gives us a sense of security in this time when things are insecure."
Aside from this donation, Irvine said the local community as a whole has stepped up to support the food pantry, holding food drives and donating hundreds of pounds of food to the pantry.
"It's always a blessing to be support by the community," she said. "Last week we were really experiencing a shortage on many things that are staples in the pantry, and we put out the word and the response has been really heartwarming. People want to care, and they want to be out there helping, and this is one of the best ways that they can show that they care about other people's well being. We call donations like that 'gifts in kind,' and they have really been killing us with kindness this week."
MDU Resources President and CEO David L. Goodin said the health and safety of MDU Resources’ employees, customers and the public is always the company’s top priority, and the donations are intended to help communities regain their good health.
“We know it will take some time for our country to recover from this adversity, and we want to do our part to help,” Goodin said. “In addition to monetary support from our corporation, our employees are dedicated to ensuring we continue to serve our customers with the electricity, natural gas and energy and transportation infrastructure that are essential for daily life.”
In addition to the $500,000 donation, the MDU Resources Foundation is accelerating 2020 grant payments that were previously identified for organizations such as food banks, shelters and elderly support.
“Our employees are proud of the essential services they provide and of our company’s support of our communities and the people who live in them,” Goodin said.
MDU Resources Group companies in North Dakota include Knife River Corporation, MDU Construction Services Group Inc., Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. and WBI Energy Inc. Other organizations receiving coronavirus relief funds from MDU Resources in North Dakota include:
Adams County Food Pantry.
Barnes County Food Pantry.
Bismarck Meals on Wheels.
Bowman Community Cupboard.
Carson Food Pantry.
Cavalier Emergency Food Pantry.
Charles Hall Youth Services in Bismarck.
Community Action Program in Bismarck.
Country Community Cupboard in Elgin.
Divide County Food Pantry.
Dunn County Food Pantry.
Ellendale Community Food Pantry.
Emmons County Food Pantry.
Glen Ullin Community Food Pantry.
Great Plains Food Bank — Western North Dakota in Bismarck.
Kenmare Food Pantry.
Kidder County Food Pantry.
Mandan Golden Age Club (Meals on Wheels).
Mandan Public Schools.
McKenzie County Food Pantry.
Ministry on the Margins in Bismarck.
Mott Food Pantry.
Mountrail Community Food Pantry.
Salvation Army in Williston.
Sargent County Food Pantry.
Soup Café in Bismarck.
The Banquet in Bismarck.
Tioga Community Food Pantry.
Underwood Community Cupboard.
Wishek Food Pantry.
Women's Action and Resource Center in Beulah.
Zion Church Food Pantry in Berthold.