With winter weather creeping up around the corner, McVay Elementary students are coming together to help keep people warm through the bitter chill.
The school has been involved in several social-emotional learning projects, often giving back to those in need. This month, students have been participating in Sockvember, collecting pairs of socks to donate to various organizations. McVay librarian Terri Firth spearheaded the idea, enticing the classes with the promise of a sock-hop party for whoever collects the most footwear. The school has only been collecting for the last two weeks, and Firth said the project is already wildly successful. So far, she said, students have collected more than 1,295 pairs of socks.
"It's way beyond what I thought it was going to be." Firth told the Williston Herald. "I had no idea what to expect, but (the students) have gone way above and beyond. It's just been amazing."
Firth said the kindergarten class alone brought in over 500 pairs, and an anonymous alumni donated money for the school to purchase even more. Firth said the socks will go to school's pantry, the McKinney-Vento homeless program, the Family Crisis Shelter and other in-need organizations. In addition, Firth said the school's second graders recently completed a compassion project of their own, collecting 60 to 70 blankets to donate along with the socks.
Firth said that getting the kids involved in these kinds of projects helps them to better connect to those around them and understand what it means to be part of a community. Creating projects that go along with the lessons helps the students feel empowered that they are making a difference.
"Having the kids be involved and showing them about compassion and gratitude is very important." she said. "The kids are really buying in to the message, and it's really great."
The socks and blankets will be distributed starting on Thursday, Nov 19, and anyone who wishes to donate to the program can contact the school throughout the week.