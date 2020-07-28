A woman in her 20s from McKenzie County is the 100th person in North Dakota to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The woman, who had no underlying health conditions, died Monday, July 27, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. She is the first person from McKenzie County to die after a COVID-19 diagnosis.
The woman was the first person in North Dakota in their 20s to die after a COVID-19 diagnosis. There have been 1,580 confirmed cases of people between 20 and 29.
Of the 100 people who have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, 88 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, 10 list another primary cause and two are still pending.
The state confirmed 157 new cases of the disease Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,141. Five of the new cases were in Williams County and one was in McKenzie County.
The number of people hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 dropped by two, with 35 currently receiving care. To date, 343 people have been hospitalized.
The state lists 4,957 as having recovered, up 128 from the day before. There are currently 1,087 active cases statewide. There were 66 active cases in Williams County and 18 active cases in McKenzie County.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Woman in her 20s from McKenzie County with no underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Adams County – 2
Barnes County - 1
Benson County – 4
Bottineau County - 1
Burke County - 1
Burleigh County - 51
Cass County – 26
Dickey County – 1
Eddy County - 1
Foster County – 1
Grand Forks County – 4
Griggs County – 5
Logan County - 1
McIntosh County - 1
McKenzie County – 1
McLean County - 3
Mercer County – 1
Morton County – 11
Mountrail County – 1
Nelson County - 3
Pembina County – 1
Ramsey County - 1
Richland County – 2
Rolette County – 2
Sioux County - 3
Stark County – 12
Traill County - 3
Ward County – 7
Wells County - 1
Williams County - 5
BY THE NUMBERS
297,512 - Total Number of Tests Completed (+4,310 total tests from yesterday)
150,046 – Total Unique Individuals Tested (+1,680 unique individuals from yesterday)
143,905 – Total Negative (+1,525 unique individuals from yesterday)
6,141 – Total Positive (+157 unique individuals from yesterday)
After investigation it was discovered that a previously reported case from Cass County was from out of state and a case from Walsh County was a duplicate.
3.6% – Daily Positivity Rate
343 – Total Hospitalized (+6 individual from yesterday)
35 – Currently Hospitalized (-8 individuals from yesterday)
4,957 – Total Recovered (+128 individuals from yesterday)
100 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)