A woman from McKenzie County in her 70s was among five people who died Monday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The woman is the second COVID-19 related death in McKenzie County. The other four people were two men from Stark County, one in his 70s and one in his 80s, and two women from Burleigh County, one in her 50s and one in her 60s. All five who died Monday had underlying health conditions, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. Two further people died Tuesday,
A woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County and a man in his 60s from Morton County. Both also had underlying health conditions.
The latest deaths bring the state's total to 120. Of those, 100 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, 12 list another primary cause of death and 8 are pending.
There have been a total of 7,970 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date in North Dakota. As of Tuesday there were 1,035 active cases statewide, including two in Divide County, seven in McKenzie County and 50 in Williams County.
By the numbers
372,813 - Total Number of Tests Completed
173,019 – Total Unique Individuals Tested
165,049 Total Negative
7,970 – Total Positive
2,015 - Total Positives from Serial
440 – Total Hospitalized
58 – Currently Hospitalized
6,815 – Total Recovered
120 – Total Deaths